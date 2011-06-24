15/18 Angelina Jolie: Wild Child to Mother Teresa

Angelina has simply done too much humanitarian work over the past decade to name it all. She has raised $1million for the 2010 Haiti earthquake relief effort, she has visited displaced victims of the Bosnian War, she has been on field missions around the world and met with refugees and internally displaced persons in more than 20 countries - And this is just naming a few of the many things she has done.

