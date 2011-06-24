Angelina Jolie: Wild Child to Mother Teresa

After her recent visit to an Asylum Center in Malta, we wondered, does Angelina Jolie use her relief work publicity to promote her films or her film publicity to promote her relief work? We think the the latter. Either way, Angelina Jolie has come a long way since her days as a troubled teen.
United Nations/Wire Images
Angelina had a rocky childhood. Her parents separated in 1976, and her mother gave up her acting dream to support her and her brother, James Raven. Angelina took acting classes from a young age, but dropped out at 14 to become a funeral director. During this period, she wore black clothing, experimented with knife play, and went out moshing with her live-in boyfriend
WireImage.com
During her teenage years Jolie tried her hand at modeling, but her initial attempts proved unsuccessful, leading her into depression and self-harm. Of the time she has said: "I collected knives and always had certain things around. For some reason, the ritual of having cut myself and feeling the pain, maybe feeling alive, feeling some kind of release, it was somehow therapeutic to me."
WireImage.com
Did you know Jolie once hired a hitman to kill herself- yes herself (he gave her a month to reconsider)!
WireImage.com
Angelina Jolie married her first husband actor Johnny Lee Miller in 1996, at the age of 21. She attended her wedding in black rubber pants and a white shirt, upon which she had written Miller's name in her blood - how's that for an unconventional wedding outfit! The pair divorced three years later.
WireImage.com
After accepting her first Academy Award in 2000, Jolie jumped onstage and declared: "I'm so in love with my brother right now," sparking rumours of an incestuous relationship. Jolie vehemently denied this, and cited her parent's divorce as the reason the pair were so close and relied on each other for emotional support.
WireImage.com
Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Marcheline Bertrand and actor Jon Voight. Angelina and Jon had a falling out in her early twenties, and while they tried to reconcile by starring together in 'Tomb Raider' in 2001, she filed a request to legally change her name to "Angelina Jolie" (dropping Voight as her surname) in 2002. .
WireImage.com
At the height of her 'rebellious years,' Angelina Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton, a notorious Hollywood bad boy. Three days before her marriage she was sectioned at UCLA's psychiatric ward. The pair became renowned for wearing a vile of each other’s blood around their necks, and talking openly about their sex life..
WireImage.com
Angelina's outlook on life began to change when she started taking interest in humanitarian aid while filming Tomb Raider in Cambodia in 2000. She eventually turned to UNHCR for more information on international trouble spots and began visiting refugee camps around the world.
United Nations
Her future film endeavors echoed her interest in helping others and human rights. 'A Mighty Heart' was one such film, following the true story of kidnapped Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
Paramount Vantage
Who could forget this? Jolie starred as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001 and 2003, a role which brought her international fame and a cult following.
Paramount Pictures
Angelina starred in 'Beyond Borders' alongside Clive Owen in 2002, a film about aid relief in Africa. While the film got bad reviews it represented the beginning of Jolie's humanitarian interests, and in the same year she travelled to refugee camps in Thailand, Ecuador, Kosovo, Kenya and Namibia.
Paramount Pictures
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Smith, soon to be the Jolie-Pitts. This was the film that changed everything and shocked the world. But perhaps Jennifer Aniston's heart wasn't broken for nothing, because a huge amount of good has come out of the union. Namely...
20th Century Fox
The Jolie-Pitt Foundation! The organisation donated $1 million to Global Action for Children and Doctors Without Borders in 2006 and continues to work throughout the world raising funds where needed.
Facebook/Jolie-Pitt Foundation
Angelina has simply done too much humanitarian work over the past decade to name it all. She has raised $1million for the 2010 Haiti earthquake relief effort, she has visited displaced victims of the Bosnian War, she has been on field missions around the world and met with refugees and internally displaced persons in more than 20 countries - And this is just naming a few of the many things she has done.
Facebook/Jolie-Pitt Foundation
Angelina has even taken would-be refugee children in as her own. The star adopted Maddox Chivan from Cambodia in 2002, Zahara Marley from Ethiopia in 2005, and Pax Thien from Vietnam in 2008.
WireImage.com
Her accolades include being the first recipient of the newly created Citizen of the World Award in 2003, (awarded by the United Nations Correspondents Association), in 2005, she was awarded the Global Humanitarian Award by the UNA-USA, and in 2005, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni awarded Jolie Cambodian citizenship for her conservation work in the country. She has also received the Freedom Award by the International Rescue Committee.
Facebook.com/Jolie-Pitt Foundation
Angelina visited an asylum center in Malta last week; to raise awareness of the terrible conditions the refugees are living in. After trekking through this time-line of her life one thing is for sure, Jolie has one mighty heart.
Facebook.com/Jolie-Pitt Foundation