'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

1/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America - a sickly young man who is enhanced to the peak of human perfection by an experimental serum in order to aid the United States war effort.

Paramount Pictures

2/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Hugo Weaving as Red Skull - Captain America's nemesis and Adolf Hitler's head of advanced weaponry.

Paramount Pictures

3/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, who later becomes Captain America.

Paramount Pictures

4/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Hugo Weaving plays Johann Schmidt / Red Skull in the film.

Paramount Pictures

5/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

'Captain America: The First Avenger' is in cinemas from July 28.

Paramount Pictures

6/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine, creator of the Super Soldier Serum in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

Paramount Pictures

7/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Chris Evans in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' .

Paramount Pictures

8/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Tommy Lee Jones as Col. Chester Phillips and Natalie Dormer in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

Paramount Pictures

9/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

Paramount Pictures

10/10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' Movie Stills

'Captain America: The First Avenger' opens on July 28, 2011.

Paramount Pictures

