'Kylie: Aphrodite Les Folies 3D' backstage photos

kylie-16udpdi.jpg

1/5 kylie-16udpdi.jpg

Kylie stands with some of her gorgeous props....we mean, dancers....at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Getty Images

2/5 kylie_1-16udpdi.jpg

The gorgeous Kylie Minogue gets ready to launch the Australian leg of her 'Aphrodite Les Folies' world tour.

Getty Images

3/5 stage-16udpdi.jpg

Kylie's long awaited Australian tour features a $10 million stage set, complete with a golden Pegasus, fountains, chariots and 20 dancers!

Getty Images

4/5 pegasus-16udpdi.jpg

A magnificent Pegasus prop sits backstage at Brisbane Entertainment Centre before Kylie's first Aussie show of her 'Aphrodite' world tour.

Getty Images

5/5 costume_rack-16udpdi.jpg

Check out Kylie's costume rack! During her show, Kylie makes eight Dolce & Gabbana costume changes, and with all the costumes combined (over 200 in total), there are over 1 million diamante crystals.

Getty Images

