kylie-16udpdi.jpg

Kylie stands with some of her gorgeous props....we mean, dancers....at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
The gorgeous Kylie Minogue gets ready to launch the Australian leg of her 'Aphrodite Les Folies' world tour.
Kylie's long awaited Australian tour features a $10 million stage set, complete with a golden Pegasus, fountains, chariots and 20 dancers!
A magnificent Pegasus prop sits backstage at Brisbane Entertainment Centre before Kylie's first Aussie show of her 'Aphrodite' world tour.
Check out Kylie's costume rack! During her show, Kylie makes eight Dolce & Gabbana costume changes, and with all the costumes combined (over 200 in total), there are over 1 million diamante crystals.
