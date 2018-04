A fearless portrait of love, lust, and the power of friendship, 'Adoration' tells the story of Lil (Naomi Watts) and Roz (Robin Wright), two lifelong friends living in a tranquil Australian seaside town, who embark on separate, passionate affairs that will change them forever. 'Adoration', radiating with a sweltering sensuality, is a provocative, sexy and fascinating film. In cinemas August 22.