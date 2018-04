'Third Person' tells three stories of love, passion, trust and betrayal, in a multi-strand story line. The tales play out in New York, Paris and Rome: three couples who appear to have nothing related but share deep commonalities: lovers and estranged spouses, children lost and found. Starring Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde, James Franco, Mila Kunis, Kim Basinger and Maria Bello. In cinemas September 25.