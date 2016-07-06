Kate Ritchie's surprise new role

Kate Ritchie hasn't graced Aussie TV screens in a while, but that's all set to change this week!

The radio host is narrating ABC's upcoming 50 years of Play School commemorative special and we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will lead to more on-screen roles down the track.

"I would really like to think I’ll be back on a television set soon enough," the 37-year-old said to the Daily Telegraph.

"It’s more about time management, and finding something that’s really worth making that time for. Because it’s a balancing act trying to fit everything in, as well as your family."

The star hasn't appeared on the small screen since playing the lead role in Cops L.A.C in 2010.

She gave birth to her daughter Mae in 2014 and currently divides her time between being a mum and co-hosting Nova's drivetime radio show with Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold.

The ex Home and Away star recently stepped back into her old Summer Bay High School uniform for a radio segment - and amazingly still fit in the same outfit from 1996!

"The things I do for my boss..." she captioned alongside the photo.

Hinting that she might come back for a special appearance as the show turns 30 this year, Kate said, "I would be offended if Sally didn't get an invite back to a celebration that Alf Stewart [Ray Meagher] was throwing."

