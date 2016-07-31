HBO has confirmed season eight marks the end of the addictive TV series, Game of Thrones.

It's official: Game of Thrones will end after season eight

During the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO programming executive Casey Bloys said the eighth season is the last.

While this might not be news for some fans, we no longer need to speculate whether the show will continue as the cable network has confirmed GoT will be no longer.

"They [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] have a very specific plan about the number of seasons they want to do,” Bloys said. “If I could get them to do more, I would take 10 more seasons. But we take their lead on what they think they can do the best version of the show."

If there's anything we’ve learnt from the gorey show, it’s to not fall for things until they’re confirmed but this news seems to be set in stone.

Bloys also revealed it’s possible that the show won’t be up for an Emmy in 2017 due to he season seven production delays.

Despite the sad news, just think about it this way, they haven't ruled out any future spin-offs, so keep you ears and eyes peeled.

