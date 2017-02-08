Thought ‘cash me ousside’ girl’s threats were hollow and hilarious? Well, think again.

‘Cash me ousside’ girl gets into plane fight

The teen – who is also known as Danielle Bregoli – was kicked off a flight from LAX after allegedly punching another passenger in the face, TMZ reports.

Apparently it all started when Danielle’s mum was trying to put her bags in the overhead locker. She was being slow – largely due to the fact her foot was in a cast – and the woman behind was getting restless.

Video footage of the moment sees Danielle – who inadvertently found fame as a viral meme - yelling “wassup h*e? wassup?” at the person, but the physical confrontation is blocked by another passenger.

RELATED: ‘Cash me ousside’ girl making TV return

RELATED: Teen gives birth on kitchen floor

In an Instagram post that has since been taken down, Danielle recreates the moment and claims that the woman was looking for a fight and pushed her mum.

It was then that Danielle says she intervened and started raining punches on the woman – well, just one to be exact.

The police were called, and in the end, Danielle, her mother and the punched passenger were all escorted off the plane, given refunds and told to find another way home.

Interestingly, the drama comes as Danielle is set to make her TV return to Dr Phil after taking part in a 60-day intensive therapeutic program. Doesn't seem like that went well...

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram'