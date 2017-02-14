MKR: ‘King Jerk’ Josh fires up

Ah, how we love a My Kitchen Rules villain. We’ve already been blessed with Tyson this season, and last night Matt gave us the ever-so-charming “batting Merrins” comment.

But these guys better watch the throne, because there’s a new bad guy in town!

WA contestant Josh has been extremely vocal at the dinner table so far, with his penchant for discussing seafood leading to him being dubbed “King Neptune” by the other teams.

At Melbourne hipsters Court and Duncan’s Instant Restaurant, Josh really comes into his own, managing to offend several contestants in one sitting.

We’ve rounded up his best (or worst!) moments from the episode.

Josh hates the décor

Upon walking into Court and Dunc’s home, he immediately disses the setup. “I would have liked it a bit more grungy,” he sniffs. “It’s just a bit clean and trying too hard.”

Josh thinks Alyse is faking it

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’d know that Alyse is apparently unable to eat seafood. She managed to stomach Kelsey and Amanda’s snapper but is concerned about the trout gravlax in this episode. Well, Josh thinks it’s all BS and isn’t afraid to say it! “I think Alyse is putting that on, it’s a show.” He then waits for her to vomit with great enthusiasm. This is a new definition of sick!

Josh teaches Seafood 101

Once again, the professional fisherman is dissatisfied with the seafood dish in this episode, but if Kelsey and Amanda (who scored a whopping 95) thought they were spared his criticism, they were wrong. “You need to tell the guy to scale it properly next time because I got two scales,” he scolds of their snapper, before adding: “It cost you two points.” Meanwhile, Matt can’t believe it. “Good old Josh giving the girls advice,” ha laughs. “They’ve just smashed out 10s in their restaurant and he hasn’t even cooked yet!”

Josh isn’t mad, just disappointed

When the main of smoked lamb ribs – which Pete dubs “perfect” – is served, Josh eats everything on his plate. But when he’s asked for his thoughts, he says: “Unfortunately, I was really hungry but disappointed.” As Della notes: “Josh hates it so much that he demolishes it? Hmmm.”

Josh vs. Tully

With laidback QLD besties Della and Tully proving to be quite popular at the table, Pete is also impressed at Della’s extensive food knowledge. He asks if Josh is intimidated by the team of BFFs, to which Josh answers dismissively: “I’m intimidated by Della, but not Tully.” Jaws drop around the table, as Tully says off-camera: “Oh, Josh is a d--k isn’t he? Whatever, he has no idea what we’re like in the kitchen. I might not call him King Neptune anymore, maybe something like big fat King Jerk.”

Josh’s comments have put a target on his back – just like with Tyson, the others teams are keen to see if he can put his money where his mouth is.

And they get their wish – it’s Josh and Amy's turn to cook next!

Tully throws down the gauntlet by saying what everyone else is thinking. “I’m looking forward to the best seafood I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Over to you, King Jerk...er, Neptune!

My Kitchen Rules airs at 7.30pm on Seven.

