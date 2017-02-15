From latex to tulle: Cheryl's MAFS transformation

Fans of Married at First Sight will know second-chance bride Cheryl Maitland as a fierce brunette.

But before she donned her white princess dress said “I do” to a stranger on national TV, the 25-year-old was a blonde bombshell!

The hair salon manager is barely recognisable in unearthed social media photos from her early 20s, when she and a few friends jetted over to the US to attend a party at the Playboy mansion.

In one of the images, Cheryl rocks a grunge look with a more-is-more hair and makeup style and a black latex corset, while in another her hair is teased to the heavens as she poses in pink lingerie.

Back in Australia, the beauty has experimented with all sorts of hair extensions and highlights over the years – I mean, it’s practically a requirement of her job title! - before settling on the smooth and straight, ash-brown one she sports now.

RELATED: MAFS Michael's sleazy scandal

One thing's for sure, her new partner Andrew Jones (whom she began dating after dumping "husband" Jonathan) seems very impressed with her current beauty look!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram