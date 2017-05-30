The Bachelor finale could be leaked

No spoilers here, just outrage!

Some enterprising person has reportedly got wind of major Bachelor details – and they’re shopping them around to the highest bidder.

The show has just wrapped production after several months of filming, and News.com.au reports that the identities – and photos – of the final two women are for sale.

The outlet says that: “it’s believed bidding is underway to secure the package of information and photos”, but it is not known how many media outlets are in the mix.

Other details that could be spilled include the names of the final four women and pics and filming locations for the final four home visits.

RELATED: Matty J may walk away single

RELATED: Is this Matty J’s dream girl?

The latest spoiler attempt comes after the 2015 finale results were splashed over the Internet, when the Daily Mail published pics of Sasha Mielczarek and Sam Frost cuddling in a hotel room before the episode revealing Sasha as the winner went to air.

Channel Ten won a court injunction against the outlet and got the pics taken down.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram