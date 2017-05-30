News

The Bachelor finale could be leaked

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

No spoilers here, just outrage!

Some enterprising person has reportedly got wind of major Bachelor details – and they’re shopping them around to the highest bidder.

There's a chance Matty J's season finale could be spoiled. Source: Ten

The show has just wrapped production after several months of filming, and News.com.au reports that the identities – and photos – of the final two women are for sale.

Details including the identities of the final four women are said to be in the package for sale. Source: Instagram

The outlet says that: “it’s believed bidding is underway to secure the package of information and photos”, but it is not known how many media outlets are in the mix.

Any excuse to look at this pic again. Source: Instagram

Other details that could be spilled include the names of the final four women and pics and filming locations for the final four home visits.

The latest spoiler attempt comes after the 2015 finale results were splashed over the Internet, when the Daily Mail published pics of Sasha Mielczarek and Sam Frost cuddling in a hotel room before the episode revealing Sasha as the winner went to air.

Channel Ten won a court injunction against the outlet and got the pics taken down.

