This 45kg Ninja Warrior contestant can't be human

With all the hysteria surrounding Ninja Warrior Australia we had to revisit this classic moment.

Watch the moment above when Kacy Catanzaro stunned the world in 2014 being the first woman to qualify to the finals of American Ninja Warrior.

Whilst she didn't win, the fitness fanatic weighed only 45 kilos and is only 5ft (152 cm) tall. Incredible!

The Australian version of the show premiered on Channel Nine last night and fans on social media went into meltdown over it.

Some of Australia’s most muscly and ab-tastic humans gathered to attempt the giant obstacle course.

The new show is based on a 1997 Japanese program called Sasuke and has recently been revamped in the USA, UK and other countries worldwide.

What was not to like? A major belly flop, a very interesting Tarzan impression and lots of abs.

A contestant, who is also a part-time stripper, took to the course wearing a Deadpool suit and seemed to be struggling from the beginning.

While his costume was brilliant, his performance was unfortunately not. The poor guy suffered a major belly flop into the water which had to hurt.

“Epic” was the only way to really describe it, as one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another guy dressed up as Tarzan and gave the whole of Australia some great entertainment with his impression.

There were some magnificent reactions from people on Twitter to the show.

If I really want abs, All I have to do is spray tan them on #NinjaWarriorAU pic.twitter.com/iuVPqMpGB7 — Ross (@ross1coe) July 9, 2017

Please let the stripper die... I mean fall.... fall and die... #NinjaWarriorAU pic.twitter.com/OzEZipE2gV — one angry eyebrow (@LeNoirLapin) July 9, 2017

#NinjaWarriorAU I just ate four choc chip cookies - watching this I'm going for a LONG walk tomorrow!! — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) July 9, 2017

It's hard to watch #NinjaWarriorAU & not think "I think I could do better"..whilst secretly knowing you have zero chance — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) July 9, 2017

Some also found it extremely ironic KFC was sponsoring the fitness-based show.

KFC sponsors Ninja Warrior, let's just think about that for a minute... #NinjaWarriorAU pic.twitter.com/gIuUy9Kdxs — one angry eyebrow (@LeNoirLapin) July 9, 2017

Anyone else see the irony in #KFC being a major sponsor of #NinjaWarriorAU — David Freund (@davidfoto) July 9, 2017

We’re sure there’s still plenty more brilliant moments to come on the show!

