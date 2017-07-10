News

Bachelor in Paradise's Mack says Leah getting played is 'karma'
This 45kg Ninja Warrior contestant can't be human

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

With all the hysteria surrounding Ninja Warrior Australia we had to revisit this classic moment.

Watch the moment above when Kacy Catanzaro stunned the world in 2014 being the first woman to qualify to the finals of American Ninja Warrior.

Whilst she didn't win, the fitness fanatic weighed only 45 kilos and is only 5ft (152 cm) tall. Incredible!

There are no words to say other than WOW! Source: American Ninja Warrior / NBC

The Australian version of the show premiered on Channel Nine last night and fans on social media went into meltdown over it.

Some of Australia’s most muscly and ab-tastic humans gathered to attempt the giant obstacle course.

Some of Australia's most muscly took on the giant obstacle course. Source: Nine Network

The new show is based on a 1997 Japanese program called Sasuke and has recently been revamped in the USA, UK and other countries worldwide.

What was not to like? A major belly flop, a very interesting Tarzan impression and lots of abs.

Fans went crazy for the new show. Source: Nine Network

A contestant, who is also a part-time stripper, took to the course wearing a Deadpool suit and seemed to be struggling from the beginning.

While his costume was brilliant, his performance was unfortunately not. The poor guy suffered a major belly flop into the water which had to hurt.

“Epic” was the only way to really describe it, as one fan wrote on Twitter.



Another guy dressed up as Tarzan and gave the whole of Australia some great entertainment with his impression.

There were some magnificent reactions from people on Twitter to the show.









RELATED: Infamous celeb meltdowns
RELATED: Delta loses license speeding

Some also found it extremely ironic KFC was sponsoring the fitness-based show.




We’re sure there’s still plenty more brilliant moments to come on the show!

