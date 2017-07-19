Sam freaks out in latest Hell's Kitchen trailer

We've seen her fall in love twice on national TV - now prepapre to see Sam Frost in a whole new light as she straps on her apron for Hell's Kitchen Australia.

The latest trailer for the show has just dropped - and poor Fro looks like she's about to break.

To start, the former Bachelorette is all smiles and, in fact, she seems to be flirting with the show's scary chef, Marco Pierre White.

"It's quite mesmerising to be honest," she says, as he demonstrates how to perfectly chop an onion without even looking.

However, the esteemed Michelin-starred chef doesn't appear to have time for our gal's playful ways.

"Listen to me," he tells her in the clip. "You're not trying hard enough."

"Marco during service is so intense," she says to the camera. "When I'm around him I feel like a naughty school kid and he's the principle."

Sam is one of 10 celeb's trying to impress Marco with their culinary skills, but has appeared to find herself in hot water already.

She's appearing on the show alongside WAG Candice Falzon, Geordie Shore's Gary Beadle and Real Housewife of Melbourne‘s Pettifleur Berrenger.

When it was announced Sam, 28, would be starring on the show, she admitted she was scared her hellmaster, saying: "He’s probably going to make me cry."

However, Sam does show her fiesty side when she appears to stand up to the sharp tongued chef.

"You don't have to talk to me like a child," she says when he demands to know where some lamb is.

It sure looks like sparks are going to fly in Channel 7's first season of the show.

Well you know what they say Sam. If you can't handle the heat, you need to get out of the kitchen.

