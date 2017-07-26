Bachelorettes get their claws out in first ep

News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
During the show's premiere, Leah stunned everyone in a black barely-there gown and she also ruffled some feathers with the other girls right from the get-go.

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

Leah has already ruffled some feathers with the girls! Source: Channel 10

As the 24-year-old made her entrance she completely shunned fellow contestant Tara's greeting and that did NOT go down well.

Tara went up to go and hug the blonde bombshell and she apparently simply said to her: "Yeah that's great, I'm gonna talk to these girls." OOOH BURN!

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

How could you ignore the hilarious Tara?! Source: Channel 10

However, someone called Leah a "moll" because of her actions. OOOH BURN RIGHT BACK!

Elsewhere at the cocktail party, Jennifer heard Elizabeth call her long white dress "putrid" which definitely uspet poor Jen.

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

Elizabeth seriously upset Jen after calling her dress "putrid". Source: Channel 10

In her piece to camera Jen says: "I was obviously very upset. I f***ing hate her. I don't want anything to do with that girl. She's a horrid person."

Viewers would see Jen was obviously upset as she had a little cry with some of the girls in the corner.

The 27-year-old then jokes: "I'm just emotionally eating my feelings."

There's nothing wrong with having a little bit of popcorn, Jen!

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

Liz then asked if Jen was okay later on. Source: Channel 10

Later on Elizabeth actually asks Jen if she's "okay" and that's when the gloves come off.

"I think you know," Jen blunty replies. "You were sitting there, you turned around, you called my dress putrid. You had an opportunity to apologise..."

However, it seems Elizabeth has no idea what Jen was talking about. Convenient!

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

Jen was having none of this apology. Source: Channel 10

She tried to explain herself saying she only called the dress "putrid" because there was "three inches of mud sitting on the bottom" of her dress...apparently.

Looks like they'll have to put up with each other for a bit longer as they both received a rose from Matty.

The Bachelor 2017 Bachelor Australia Channel 10 Matty J

Yup. We would make the same face too, Lisa. Source: Channel 10

RELATED: Best social media reactions to The Bachelor premiere
RELATED: Sexy cop Michelle gets the first rose on The Bachelor

And as Stephanie said: "Every woman for themselves." You definitely not wrong there, Steph!

Mud, sweat and tears...the claws are already out on TheBachelor!

