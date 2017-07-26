Bachelorettes get their claws out in first ep

There's been no waiting around for the girls trying to win Matty J's heart to turn against each other on this year's Bachelor.

During the show's premiere, Leah stunned everyone in a black barely-there gown and she also ruffled some feathers with the other girls right from the get-go.

As the 24-year-old made her entrance she completely shunned fellow contestant Tara's greeting and that did NOT go down well.

Tara went up to go and hug the blonde bombshell and she apparently simply said to her: "Yeah that's great, I'm gonna talk to these girls." OOOH BURN!

However, someone called Leah a "moll" because of her actions. OOOH BURN RIGHT BACK!

Elsewhere at the cocktail party, Jennifer heard Elizabeth call her long white dress "putrid" which definitely uspet poor Jen.

In her piece to camera Jen says: "I was obviously very upset. I f***ing hate her. I don't want anything to do with that girl. She's a horrid person."

Viewers would see Jen was obviously upset as she had a little cry with some of the girls in the corner.

The 27-year-old then jokes: "I'm just emotionally eating my feelings."

There's nothing wrong with having a little bit of popcorn, Jen!

Later on Elizabeth actually asks Jen if she's "okay" and that's when the gloves come off.

"I think you know," Jen blunty replies. "You were sitting there, you turned around, you called my dress putrid. You had an opportunity to apologise..."

However, it seems Elizabeth has no idea what Jen was talking about. Convenient!

She tried to explain herself saying she only called the dress "putrid" because there was "three inches of mud sitting on the bottom" of her dress...apparently.

Looks like they'll have to put up with each other for a bit longer as they both received a rose from Matty.

And as Stephanie said: "Every woman for themselves." You definitely not wrong there, Steph!

Mud, sweat and tears...the claws are already out on TheBachelor!

