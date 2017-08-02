News

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Yummy Mummies Maria slammed for 'throwing out' a dirty designer blanket

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Viewers of Yummy Mummies have been left outraged after watching new mum Maria DiGeronimo throw out a designer blanket - because her baby went to the bathroom on it!

Meghan Markle wears a stunning in a princess gown for upcoming 'wedding'
1:20

Meghan Markle wears a stunning princess gown for 'wedding'
 

During last night's episode of the reality TV show, Maria was left screaming when her newborn daughter Valentina went for a number two on her $600 Versace throw.

The 'Yummy Mummy' was repulsed by her daughter's toilet activities. Source: Instagram

After watching the mum refuse to wash the expensive baby item and explain she's going to "chuck it out with the dirty nappies," social media blew up.

One commenter took to Facebook to scathingly say: "This is why babies don't need designer clothing!"

Maria tells viewers she's going to 'throw out' the soiled $600 blanket. Source: Channel 7

While another couldn't believe "how wasteful" the new mum was being.




But as if that wasn't bad enough, Maria later reufsed to use the clothes her little one had already worn again.

"She's worn them, I don't want them now," she told her Mum, Margherita.

Maria has previously shown off the baby's extensive wardrobe. Source: Channel 7

Overall many viewers were left feeling frustrated by the 29-year-old's apparent lack of understanding of what being a mum is really all about.

"Motherhood ain't about clothes and $600 Versace blankets. Jeez she has a huge wake up call ahead of her," one viewer posted on Facebook.

Reality star Maria loves to dress herself and her baby in designer outfits. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Watch Yummy Mummies online now
RELATED: Yummy Mummies star slams 'haters' over breastfeeding comments
RELATED: Yummy Mummies' Maria causes drama with her babymoon

Viewers have deemed the new mum 'wasteful.' Source: Channel 7

Another said: "Now, with a baby, Maria may finally realise how stupid she looked by thinking the important things in life was Versace."

Ouch! We wonder if Maria will take any of the feedback on board?

