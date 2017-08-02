Yummy Mummies Maria slammed for 'throwing out' a dirty designer blanket

Viewers of Yummy Mummies have been left outraged after watching new mum Maria DiGeronimo throw out a designer blanket - because her baby went to the bathroom on it!

During last night's episode of the reality TV show, Maria was left screaming when her newborn daughter Valentina went for a number two on her $600 Versace throw.

After watching the mum refuse to wash the expensive baby item and explain she's going to "chuck it out with the dirty nappies," social media blew up.

One commenter took to Facebook to scathingly say: "This is why babies don't need designer clothing!"

While another couldn't believe "how wasteful" the new mum was being.

Ok, now from the sublime to the ridiculous, throwing out a $600 baby blanket instead of washing it #yummymummiesAU #yummymummies — Grace Vassallo (@GraceGolotta) August 1, 2017

You bought a $600 versace blanket and your newborn baby pooped on it 😧🙄 #YummyMummiesAU — Jake Bozinovski (@k1ngb0y14) August 1, 2017

But as if that wasn't bad enough, Maria later reufsed to use the clothes her little one had already worn again.

"She's worn them, I don't want them now," she told her Mum, Margherita.

Overall many viewers were left feeling frustrated by the 29-year-old's apparent lack of understanding of what being a mum is really all about.

"Motherhood ain't about clothes and $600 Versace blankets. Jeez she has a huge wake up call ahead of her," one viewer posted on Facebook.

Another said: "Now, with a baby, Maria may finally realise how stupid she looked by thinking the important things in life was Versace."

Ouch! We wonder if Maria will take any of the feedback on board?

