Karl Stefanovic bumps into 'love rival' Matty J

Karl Stefanovic was out with girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough last night, when the Today Show host bumped into his rumoured love rival Matty J.

Following claims that The Bachelor and Karl's lady were once more than just friends, it seems the journalist couldn't resist having a friendly word with the hopeful hunk.

In a series of snaps taken at he David Jones Spring/Summer fashion show in Sydney, the 42-year-old looks like he's wagging his finger at unlucky-in-love Matty.

However, shoe designer Jas doesn't seem fazed by the potentially #awks encounter, and appears to jokingly copy her partner.

New Idea magazine broke the story that our fave Bachie and Jasmine know each other from their school days in Brisbane, but neither had been pictured together until now.

"Nothing was ever definite, but let's just say they were very good friends back in the day," someone close to Jasmine revealed to the publication, describing Matty J as a "big flirt" with the 33-year-old.

Jasmine and Karl 42, have been dating for eight months, following the split from his wife of 21 years Cassie.

While this scene was unfolding, the latest episode of The Bachelor was airing around the country.

In the latest installment, viewers were left hanging when Matty J suddenly stop the rose ceremony.

Luckily for Karl, bumping into the heartthrob didn't appear to affect this eveing, with Karl and Jas being snapped later in the evening looking totally smitten.

