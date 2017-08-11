News

MAFS Dean looks unrecognisable in throwback pics from his FIRST wedding
WATCH: New teaser trailer for 'The Crown' season two is here

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

A new teaser trailer has just been released for season two of The Crown and it looks AH-MAZING!

Season one of the show premiered on Netflix last year and was an instant hit.

Queen Elizabeth II The Crown Netflix season two Claire Foy

Queen Elizabeth II faces some tough times in season two of The Crown. Source: Netflix

The upcoming season will explore the troubles Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) faces in her second decade of reign as monarch in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

In the opening scene for the trailer we see the Queen looking anxious as she says: “I’ve learnt more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime.”

The Crown Netflix 2017 season two Queen Elizabeth II Claire Foy

The teaser touches upon the Queen trying to 'tame' Prince Philip. Source: Netflix

Netflix The Crown Season Two 2017 Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Margaret seems to face some troubles with the press. Source: Netflix

The teaser also features the difficulties in her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith) and show her sister Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) getting caught up in more media drama.

Some famous historical American figures are also featured in the teaser, including President John ‘JFK’ Kennedy and his wife Jackie O.

Netflix The Crown 2017 season two Queen Elizabeth II

You can also see glimpses of President John 'JFK' Kennedy and his wife Jackie O in the teaser. Source: Netflix

The show scored a Golden Globe Award earlier in the year for “Best Television Series” as did Claire Foy for “Best Actress” for her role as the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Season two The Crown 2017 Netflix

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip face some tense times in their marriage. Source: Netflix

The series has also been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards which will be announced in September.

Netflix Claire Foy The Crown 2017 season two

This was Claire Foy's last season of playing the Queen due to her ageing the cast is due to change over every two seasons. Source: Netflix

A total of six seasons for The Crown are planned, one for each decade of the Queen’s life as the ruling British monarch.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy will hang up their royal crowns after this season as the cast is due to change every two seasons due to keep the ageing process of the royals authentic.

