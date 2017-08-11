WATCH: New teaser trailer for 'The Crown' season two is here

A new teaser trailer has just been released for season two of The Crown and it looks AH-MAZING!

Season one of the show premiered on Netflix last year and was an instant hit.

The upcoming season will explore the troubles Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) faces in her second decade of reign as monarch in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

In the opening scene for the trailer we see the Queen looking anxious as she says: “I’ve learnt more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime.”

The teaser also features the difficulties in her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith) and show her sister Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) getting caught up in more media drama.

Some famous historical American figures are also featured in the teaser, including President John ‘JFK’ Kennedy and his wife Jackie O.

The show scored a Golden Globe Award earlier in the year for “Best Television Series” as did Claire Foy for “Best Actress” for her role as the monarch.

The series has also been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards which will be announced in September.

A total of six seasons for The Crown are planned, one for each decade of the Queen’s life as the ruling British monarch.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy will hang up their royal crowns after this season as the cast is due to change every two seasons due to keep the ageing process of the royals authentic.

