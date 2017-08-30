Plane crash survivor’s INSPIRING performance

Plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi gave an absolutely inspiring performance with her cover of Katy Perry’s By The Grace Of God.

The America's Got Talent contestant was involved in a plane crash when she was 16 in Nigeria.

Some of the lyrics in the hit song relate very well to Kechi’s story: “I picked myself back up / I knew I had to stay.”

And, oh boy, does she have some pipes to belt out those powerful lyrics!

All four judges and the entire live audience gave the singer a standing ovation after her inspirational performance.

Simon Cowell praised her after her performance saying: “What’s happened now is tonight you came out as the person I always wanted you to be.”

“You are important in these days and ages, when people need people like you as an inspiration,” he added.

We couldn’t agree more with you, Mr Cowell!

