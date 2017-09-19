Incredible behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones footage

If you're struggling without Game of Thrones in your life, you're not alone.

Behind the scenes Game of Thrones footage

But it seems HBO have heard the world's cries for more and have released some incredible behind the scenes footage in a special extra series.

In 'The Game Revealed' viewers are being shown all the hard work that went into creating the drama and bringing it to life on our screens.

The seven-part series gives GoT fans access to their favourite scenes from season 7 like it never has before.

Season 7 of the hit drama was the shortest season-to-date, with just seven episodes. It left many loyal fans feeling short changed, especially after it was aired later in the year than normal.

In the must-see 'The Game Revealed', viewers can witness the techniques used to create Ser Jorah's rather gory looking greyscale and exactly how the fight between Arya and Brienne was filmed.

The show is full of insider secrets, cast interviews and revelations about CGI tricks and stunt doubles.

And best of all, it's completely free online.

BRB, just going to binge watch all seven episodes.

