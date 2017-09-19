News

Incredible behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones footage

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

If you're struggling without Game of Thrones in your life, you're not alone.

Behind the scenes Game of Thrones footage

Behind the scenes Game of Thrones footage

But it seems HBO have heard the world's cries for more and have released some incredible behind the scenes footage in a special extra series.

Catch a glimpse of how they filmed the iconic fight between Arya and Brienne. Source: HBO

In 'The Game Revealed' viewers are being shown all the hard work that went into creating the drama and bringing it to life on our screens.

The seven-part series gives GoT fans access to their favourite scenes from season 7 like it never has before.

They reveal the impressive lengths the crew went to when creating greyscale. Source: HBO

Season 7 of the hit drama was the shortest season-to-date, with just seven episodes. It left many loyal fans feeling short changed, especially after it was aired later in the year than normal.

In the must-see 'The Game Revealed', viewers can witness the techniques used to create Ser Jorah's rather gory looking greyscale and exactly how the fight between Arya and Brienne was filmed.

Stunt doubles were used during the fight scene with Brienne and Arya. Source: HBO

The show is full of insider secrets, cast interviews and revelations about CGI tricks and stunt doubles.

HBO unveil the CGI used many scenes. Source: HBO

And best of all, it's completely free online.

BRB, just going to binge watch all seven episodes.

