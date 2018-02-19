Karl Stefanovic blasts 'two-faced' MAFS star Dean

Karl Stefanovic has blasted Married At First Sight star Dean Wells branding him 'two-faced'.

The presenter comforted Tracey Jewel, Dean's 'wife', while discussing his shock cheating admission on the Today Show on Monday morning.

Dean told Tracey all about his affair with Davina Rankin on Sunday night's MAFS episode and Karl had a lot to say about it.

"I don't think you can take Dean on face value," Karl said. "I think he's two-faced."

"I'm kind of getting that feeling now," Tracey said in agreement.

The 34-year-old admitted to feeling like an 'idiot' and 'never expected' Dean would cheat on her.

Karl immediately interjected to console Tracey, insisting she had done 'nothing wrong'.

"[Davina and Dean] have deliberately gone and done this behind your back, to go out and deliberately do whatever they are going to do," the 43-year-old told Tracey. "It hurts you. You have nothing to apologise for."

The plot with Tracey, Dean, Davina and her 'husband' Ryan thickens...

