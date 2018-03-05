MKR's Roula and Rachael reach breaking point

Is everything about to blow up in smoke for Roula and Rachael on My Kitchen Rules?

In the new teaser for Monday night's show, it appears things are about to reach boiling point in the kitchen for the contestants.

"They're fat, they're fake and they're jealous of us," Roula sassily says to the camera in the promo above.

Her comments appeared to be about the 'Surgery Sisters', Emma and Jess.

"We're just getting started," Rachael also says.

But it seems talking behind people's backs might not be going so well for Roula and Rachael, as they are seen getting extremely teary.

"We're screwed," Roula is then heard saying.

Will the heat finally get too much for the pair? We'll just have to tune in to find out.

MKR continues on Monday night at 7.30pm.

