MAFS' most shocking editing fail

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Married At First Sight has had more than a fair few editing fails this season, but one from last night could arguably top all of the fails.

Why? Because the show has been called out by some of its very own stars. Awkward.

Sarah and Telv got into a massive argument over his social media use on Monday night's show, which eventually resulted in him storming out of their apartment.

Sarah and Telv MAFS

Sarah and Telv got into a massive argument over his social media use on Monday night's show, which eventually resulted in him storming out of their apartment. Source: Nine

However, there's apparently more to it than meets the eye, or in this case the camera.

Sarah took to Instagram to say the 'real reason' for the fight was edited out.

Telv and Sarah MAFS

Telv eventually got so frustrated he stormed out of the apartment. Source: Nine

"The real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn't the first one we had) was completely edited out," the 38-year-old wrote.

Be has contacted Channel Nine for comment on Sarah's claims.

Sarah MAFS

Sarah's full Instagram comment. Source: Instagram / sarahjaneroza

Many viewers thought the couple were arguing over 'nothing'.





And one eagle-eyed fan thought there'd be more to Sarah and Telv's fight than just Snapchat usage, backing up Sarah's claims the 'real reason' had been edited out.



Married At Firs Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

