MAFS' most shocking editing fail

Married At First Sight has had more than a fair few editing fails this season, but one from last night could arguably top all of the fails.

Why? Because the show has been called out by some of its very own stars. Awkward.

Sarah and Telv got into a massive argument over his social media use on Monday night's show, which eventually resulted in him storming out of their apartment.

However, there's apparently more to it than meets the eye, or in this case the camera.

Sarah took to Instagram to say the 'real reason' for the fight was edited out.

"The real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn't the first one we had) was completely edited out," the 38-year-old wrote.

Be has contacted Channel Nine for comment on Sarah's claims.

Many viewers thought the couple were arguing over 'nothing'.

Telv & Sarah stop arguing over NOTHING #MAFS — Sophie (@bluehawaiiansea) March 5, 2018

I’m so confused about what Sarah and Telv are arguing about #MAFS — Brooke K. (@brookesby) March 5, 2018

I don't get it Sarah? Telv I çan understand your confusion! Agree to disagree and kiss n make up. #MAFS — COL235 (@ColleenParnell) March 5, 2018

And one eagle-eyed fan thought there'd be more to Sarah and Telv's fight than just Snapchat usage, backing up Sarah's claims the 'real reason' had been edited out.

Dear #mafs Editors, Would you mind including the lead up footage to the Sarah & Telv blow up as it just doesn't make sense! pic.twitter.com/mWtB9yFWPS — Alexandra Popovic (@VIPVirtualSols) March 5, 2018

Married At Firs Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram