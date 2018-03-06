I'm A Celeb's Josh comes clean on Simone 'romance'

Josh Gibson has finally come clean on his 'romance' status with Simone Holtznagel on Monday night's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Viewers were hopeful for a blossoming romance between the pair.

It seemed like they got on like a house on fire, but unfortunately their connection was just as friends.

When asked by host Julia Morris if what viewers saw was just a 'great friendship', Josh agreed simply replying, "Definitely."

"We're like brother and sister, and she's the younger sister," the 33-year-old further clarified.

Not taking 'just friends' as a sufficient answer, I'm A Celeb co-host Dr Chris Brown pushed further asking if there is the possibility of a blossoming romance outside the jungle.

"There's going to be no zero to a hundred mate," Josh said. "There's going to be no babies, no relationship."

Josh clarified himself even further, breaking our hearts for any potential romance.

"She's going to go back to LA, I'm going to move to Sydney and we will both be single," he firmly stated.

Some viewers seemed to be in denial about the pair being 'just friends'.

#imacelebrityau I really thought Josh and Simone would be a thing if im being honest — IMakeThingsGoBoom (@ElenaFi15817111) March 5, 2018

Noooo I wanted Simone and Josh to stay in the jungle to the end 😢 Hope they get together out of the jungle! #ImACelebrityAU — Tahlia P (@tahlia4204) March 5, 2018

We've secretly still got our fingers crossed for this pair.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on Ten at 7.30pm.

