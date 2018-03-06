News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
I'm A Celeb's Josh comes clean on Simone 'romance'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Josh Gibson has finally come clean on his 'romance' status with Simone Holtznagel on Monday night's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Viewers were hopeful for a blossoming romance between the pair.

It seemed like they got on like a house on fire, but unfortunately their connection was just as friends.

Josh Gibson I'm A Celebrity Simone Holtznagel

Josh has insisted Simone is like his 'little sister'. Source: Ten

When asked by host Julia Morris if what viewers saw was just a 'great friendship', Josh agreed simply replying, "Definitely."

"We're like brother and sister, and she's the younger sister," the 33-year-old further clarified.

Simone Holtznagel I'm A Celebrity Josh Gibson

Are they or aren't they? They aren't according to Josh. Ten

Not taking 'just friends' as a sufficient answer, I'm A Celeb co-host Dr Chris Brown pushed further asking if there is the possibility of a blossoming romance outside the jungle.

"There's going to be no zero to a hundred mate," Josh said. "There's going to be no babies, no relationship."

I'm A Celebrity 2018 Simone

Fans have been hoping for a jungle romance between Simone (pictured) and Josh. Source: Ten

Josh clarified himself even further, breaking our hearts for any potential romance.

"She's going to go back to LA, I'm going to move to Sydney and we will both be single," he firmly stated.

Josh Gibson I'm A Celebrity shirtless

Josh insisted there wasn't going to be any romance. Source: Ten

Some viewers seemed to be in denial about the pair being 'just friends'.




We've secretly still got our fingers crossed for this pair.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on Ten at 7.30pm.

