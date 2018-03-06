Troy's cringeworthy MAFS audition surfaces

Troy's strange antics on Married At First Sight have given viewers some quality entertainment this season.

From his excessive teeth-brushing to his extremely vigorous massages, it's no secret Troy's personality is definitely out there.

But it seems his unique character shone through right from the start in his audition tape which has recently surfaced.

His OTT laugh is very consistent throughout his entire MAFS audition. You can enjoy the audition for yourself by watching the video above.

The 35-year-old admits to using dating apps in the tape and then actually receives a Tinder message during the audition. Awkward timing.

When it comes to the opposite sex, Troy admits he's pretty good at sensing when a girl is attracted to him.

Interesting admission there, Troy.

But then comes the cherry on top of all revelations as apparently Troy can appeal to all women.

"I can cater myself to almost any girl out there," he says. "I can't really see, if I'm actually with a girl, her wanting to pull the plug."

That's a pretty confident statement right.

But it begs the question, if there have been previous girlfriends in the past, why have they pulled the plug?

