News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Troy's cringeworthy MAFS audition surfaces

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Troy's strange antics on Married At First Sight have given viewers some quality entertainment this season.

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

From his excessive teeth-brushing to his extremely vigorous massages, it's no secret Troy's personality is definitely out there.

But it seems his unique character shone through right from the start in his audition tape which has recently surfaced.

Troy Delmege MAFS

Troy's strange antics on Married At First Sight, have given viewers some quality entertainment this season. Source: Nine

His OTT laugh is very consistent throughout his entire MAFS audition. You can enjoy the audition for yourself by watching the video above.

The 35-year-old admits to using dating apps in the tape and then actually receives a Tinder message during the audition. Awkward timing.

Troy MAFS audition

It seems his unique character shone through right from the start in his audition tape which has recently surfaced. Source: Nine

When it comes to the opposite sex, Troy admits he's pretty good at sensing when a girl is attracted to him.

Interesting admission there, Troy.

The 35-year-old admits to using dating apps in the tape and then cringingly receives a Tinder message during the audition. Awkward timing. Source: Nine

But then comes the cherry on top of all revelations as apparently Troy can appeal to all women.

"I can cater myself to almost any girl out there," he says. "I can't really see, if I'm actually with a girl, her wanting to pull the plug."

That's a pretty confident statement right.

But it begs the question, if there have been previous girlfriends in the past, why have they pulled the plug?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top