Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
The MAFS wife swap confession you didn't see

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

During a lads' night on Married At First Sight on Tuesday night's episode, the subject of wife swapping was brought up, with Dean, of course, one of the first offering up wife Tracey.

The self-labelled 'alpha male' was keen to swap for Justin's wife Carly, but Justin admitted he was more keen on Troy's wife Ashley.

The overall conversation didn't sit well with Patrick - who is married to Charlene - who told producers he was 'uncomfortable' in the situation, but it seems there may be more than meets the eye.

Dean MAFS wife swapping

Dean was extremely keen on the subject of wife swapping. Source: Nine

Patrick MAFS

This conversation didn't sit well with Patrick who told producers he was 'uncomfortable' in the situation, but it seems there may be more than meets the eye. Source: Nine

Dean claimed on Instagram Patrick was keen on wife-swapping for Davina but 'they didn't show that'.

"Fun was had by all except @pattymiller_mafs, who said he would like to swap for @davvyxx but for some reason they didn't show that?!?" he wrote.

Instagram post Dean Wells

The before caption. Source: Instagram / deanwells

The 39-year-old also claimed the producers 'forced' him to ask about the wives' mothers because the night was 'too boring'.

However, the Instagram caption has now been edited with no mention of Patrick or the MAFS producers.

Dean Wells edited Instagram post

The edited post. Source: Instagram / deanwells

"Bit of lighthearted banter amongst the boys," the caption now reads. "Hopefully no one takes it too seriously."

But unfortunately Dean wasn't quick enough, as eagle-eyed followers took screenshots of his original post within minutes.

An Endemol Shine spokesperson for Channel Nine denied anyone on the show is ever 'forced' to do anything.

"No contributor on any of our programs is forced to say or do anything," the spokesperson told Be.

MAFS continues tonight at 7.30pm.

