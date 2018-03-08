News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

MAFS' Nasser may have a 'wife and kids'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The internet has done some digging and it appears Married At First Sight star Nasser may have lied about a few things.

The major one being his self-confessed forever bachelor label.

But, in new footage of Nasser starring on Pawn Stars Australia in 2015, he admits to having a wife and kids.

MAFS Nasser and Gabrielle

In new footage of Nasser starring on Pawn Stars Australia in 2015 and he admits to having a wife and kids. What would Gabi think? Source: Nine

Hold the phone. WHAT.

The 50-year-old appears on the episode hoping to sell his toy car collection for a few pennies.

"It's sad to see them go, but the money we make will go to the kids' education," Nasser says.

Say what, Nasser? We thought you were the forever single guy.

The 50-year-old appears on the episode hoping to sell his toy car collection for a few pennies. Source: Pawn Stars Australia

"Nasser is an eternal bachelor who looks and acts far younger than his 50 years," his bio says on the MAFS website.

It also clearly states he has 'never been married or had children'.

Later on in the episode Nasser tries to get a good deal for his car collection but utters the words, "My wife is going to kill me."

Again, WHAT.

So, has he been lying through his teeth this whole time?

Many fans also thought the surfacing of this footage was fishy.




And there also could be another theory down to Nasser's supposed 'wife and kids'.

Is he an actor?

We'll just leave this here with you to muse over.

