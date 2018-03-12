News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

MKR's Jess and Emma think Colin is 'standoffish'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

My Kitchen Rules stars Jess and Emma have admitted they didn't quite 'gel' with popular judge Colin Fassnidge.

Viewers love Colin for his "savageness", but it seems in the case of Jess and Emma they weren't fans of him at all.

"I don't think he liked us," Jess told TV Week. "Maybe our personalities didn't gel."

MKR Jess and Emma

My Kitchen Rules stars Jess and Emma have admitted they didn't quite 'gel' with popular judge Colin Fassnidge. Source: Seven

Roula, one of Jess and Emma's rivals, apparently loved Colin but it wasn't the same for the sisters.

Emma admitted to the publication she found him 'very standoffish'.

They apparently found Colin (here at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last year) 'very stand-offish'. Source: Getty

"He was a bit iffy with us," she added.

Despite their rocky relationship with Colin, the sisters were clearly happy to have met celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

The bubbly blondes couldn't contain their excitement as they saw the cute chef walking towards them on Sunday night's MKR.

"Oh my god is that Curtis Stone?," Jess squealed, with Emma adding, "It's my husband."

Despite their rocky relationship with Colin, the sisters were clearly happy to have met celebrity chef Curtis Stone. Source: Seven

It seemed like one of the toughest public challenges where group one were asked to cook for 100 hungry children after sport was over, the challenge being the Kids Sports Day Challenge with kids scoring the teams.

But it seemed like their were bigger things to worry about for Emma and Jess, and that was the handsome guest judge Curtis.

MKR continues on Channel Seven tonight at 7.30pm.

