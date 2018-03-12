MKR's Jess and Emma think Colin is 'standoffish'

My Kitchen Rules stars Jess and Emma have admitted they didn't quite 'gel' with popular judge Colin Fassnidge.

Viewers love Colin for his "savageness", but it seems in the case of Jess and Emma they weren't fans of him at all.

"I don't think he liked us," Jess told TV Week. "Maybe our personalities didn't gel."

Roula, one of Jess and Emma's rivals, apparently loved Colin but it wasn't the same for the sisters.

Emma admitted to the publication she found him 'very standoffish'.

"He was a bit iffy with us," she added.

Despite their rocky relationship with Colin, the sisters were clearly happy to have met celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

The bubbly blondes couldn't contain their excitement as they saw the cute chef walking towards them on Sunday night's MKR.

"Oh my god is that Curtis Stone?," Jess squealed, with Emma adding, "It's my husband."

It seemed like one of the toughest public challenges where group one were asked to cook for 100 hungry children after sport was over, the challenge being the Kids Sports Day Challenge with kids scoring the teams.

But it seemed like their were bigger things to worry about for Emma and Jess, and that was the handsome guest judge Curtis.

MKR continues on Channel Seven tonight at 7.30pm.

