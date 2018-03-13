MKR star Emily's teary meltdown

The contestants appear to be sweltering under pressure in tonight's My Kitchen Rules episode with Emily breaking down in tears.

Does this mean we're saying goodbye to Emily and her partner Alex?

The pair are matched-up with South Australia natives Dan and Gemma and it looks as if the drama is about to go down.

You could even say tensions reach boiling point, like many things in the kitchen do.

One team is set to reach 'perfection' and the other crumbles.

Perhaps it is Alex and Emily who are due to leave because the pair are set to serve a rhubarb crumble. Get it?

"This is so f**ked up," Emily says panicking.

Next thing we know, the 27-year-old is in the arms of her partner Alex, weeping.

