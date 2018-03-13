News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
MKR star Emily's teary meltdown

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

The contestants appear to be sweltering under pressure in tonight's My Kitchen Rules episode with Emily breaking down in tears.

Does this mean we're saying goodbye to Emily and her partner Alex?

The pair are matched-up with South Australia natives Dan and Gemma and it looks as if the drama is about to go down.

MKR Alex and Emily

Could we be saying goodbye to Emily and her partner Alex? Source: Seven

The pair are matched-up with South Australia natives Dan and Gemma and it looks as if the drama is about to go down. Source: Seven

You could even say tensions reach boiling point, like many things in the kitchen do.


One team is set to reach 'perfection' and the other crumbles.

Perhaps it is Alex and Emily who are due to leave because the pair are set to serve a rhubarb crumble. Get it?

"This is so f**ked up," Emily says panicking.

Next thing we know, the 27-year-old is in the arms of her partner Alex, weeping. Source: Seven

Next thing we know, the 27-year-old is in the arms of her partner Alex, weeping.

Emily MKR crying

Emily doesn't not look happy. Source: Seven

Tune in tonight to Channel Seven at 7.30pm find out what happens on My Kitchen Rules.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

