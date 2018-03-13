Why Friends will never get a reboot

Wouldn’t we all love to see our favourite Friends cast return once more as Joey, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe for a reboot series?

Well, unfortunately our hopes have been shut down yet again, this time by Matt LeBlanc.

Speaking with talk-show host Steve Harvey, Matt, who played Joey on the show, said it's not something he thinks would happen because they are no longer in that fun-loving phase of being in your 20's-30's, which the show was all about.

“Personally, I don’t think so. I’ve talked to the writers about it," Matt said to Steve Harvey after he asked about a reunion.

"That show was a very finite period in your life, between 20 and 30, when you’re out of school but your life hadn’t really started yet and your friends are your family, and you’re kind of finding your way. When that period is over, it’s over."

“All the characters have gone their separate ways," Matt continued. "I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, ‘We want to see what Joey’s doing now.’ Nobody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy. Nobody wants to see that.”

And Matt LeBlanc is not the only one to turn down our hopes for a reunion.

Speaking to Yahoo Courtney Cox, who played the character of Monica, a clean freak chef, has previously said, "Let it go people, we are not doing it...It's just not going to happen."

Mathew Perry, who played funny guy Chandler Bing also had a chance to respond in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, saying it wasn't something he was interested in doing.

“I have this recurring nightmare — I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares... So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?" Perry told the magazine.

Trust me, we would care!

We suppose we should feel for the cast who get asked this question about a Friends reunion in almost every interview they have, but we also can't help but think that maybe it's because they're not giving us the answer that we want to hear.

