News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Everyone is baffled by MAFS' Troy and Ashley

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems after two months Troy Delmege finally managed to win over his wife Ashley Irvin on Married At First Sight on Tuesday night.

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

But many viewers, us included, cannot comprehend how.

As we said, for two months Ashley seemed to be totally repulsed by Troy, but after their 'perfect' date on last night's show it seems everything has changed.

Ashley Irvin MAFS Troy

For two months Ashley was not having any of it from her MAFS husband Troy. Source: Nine

Troy really did go all out with a sea plane ride to Palm Beach, a picnic, a guitarist and a poem. That's all it took.

Although it seems it was the poem that did the trick, because before that Ashley still seemed extremely cringed out by Troy while they were soaking up the sun on the beach.

Ashley Troy MAFS beach

Earlier in the date Ashley seemed repulsed by Troy. Source: Nine

Their outing apparently 'could not have been more perfect', according to Ashley when she spoke to The Fix.

MAFS Troy Ashley kiss

But after the poem things changed. The pair shared a lovely kiss. Source: Nine

Viewers were baffled at just how and why at the click of the fingers Ashley's feelings could change.




Some hilariously put it down to Troy's Stockholm Syndrome powers.




And others just wouldn't believe it.



We just don't know what to think.

Married At First Sight continues tonight on Nine at 7.30pm.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top