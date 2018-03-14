Everyone is baffled by MAFS' Troy and Ashley

It seems after two months Troy Delmege finally managed to win over his wife Ashley Irvin on Married At First Sight on Tuesday night.

But many viewers, us included, cannot comprehend how.

As we said, for two months Ashley seemed to be totally repulsed by Troy, but after their 'perfect' date on last night's show it seems everything has changed.

Troy really did go all out with a sea plane ride to Palm Beach, a picnic, a guitarist and a poem. That's all it took.

Although it seems it was the poem that did the trick, because before that Ashley still seemed extremely cringed out by Troy while they were soaking up the sun on the beach.

Their outing apparently 'could not have been more perfect', according to Ashley when she spoke to The Fix.

Viewers were baffled at just how and why at the click of the fingers Ashley's feelings could change.

Am I only one sitting here stunned that Troy actually managed to win Ashley over? #mafs — inspired (@smileymileyJF) March 13, 2018

Hang on a sec...e'thing Ashley hates about Troy for around 8wks, she has absolutely adored in one nite?🤔😐#confuzzled #MAFS — JD (@JDSloane) March 13, 2018

Some hilariously put it down to Troy's Stockholm Syndrome powers.

Watching Troy and Ashley like: Wow Stockholm syndrome is real #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/ztG318IsgC — Clare Southerton (@ClareSoutherton) March 13, 2018

Troy finally hopes to seduce Ashley with Stockholm Syndrome #mafs — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) March 13, 2018

And others just wouldn't believe it.

Oh come on we don’t believe Troy & Ashley are going to live happily ever after. #MAFS — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) March 13, 2018

We just don't know what to think.

Married At First Sight continues tonight on Nine at 7.30pm.

