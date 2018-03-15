TV show's awkward gaffe during Stephen Hawking tribute

Many tributes have flowed in following the death of legendary British physicist Stephen Hawking, but not all have quite gone to plan.
During a segment paying homage to Hawking on UK TV show This Morning, an awkward gaffe was made.
Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced a picture reel to showcase the inspirational life of Hawking, but the wrong song was played.
All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor was blasted for a few seconds during the montage, which clearly wasn't planned.
The problem was quickly rectified with the This Morning theme tune playing for a couple of seconds, which was then swapped out with an overlay of the late Hawking's voice.
However, despite the correction many viewers were quick to notice the mistake and, of course, took to social media to share their disappointment.
On the other hand, some found the humour in the situation.
It apparently should be All About That Space, not All About That Bass.
The British physicist passed away at age 76 on Wednesday morning.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram