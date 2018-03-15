TV show's awkward gaffe during Stephen Hawking tribute

Many tributes have flowed in following the death of legendary British physicist Stephen Hawking, but not all have quite gone to plan.

During a segment paying homage to Hawking on UK TV show This Morning, an awkward gaffe was made.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced a picture reel to showcase the inspirational life of Hawking, but the wrong song was played.

All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor was blasted for a few seconds during the montage, which clearly wasn't planned.

The problem was quickly rectified with the This Morning theme tune playing for a couple of seconds, which was then swapped out with an overlay of the late Hawking's voice.

However, despite the correction many viewers were quick to notice the mistake and, of course, took to social media to share their disappointment.

Watching @thismorning’s section dedicated to the life and death of Stephen Hawking, don’t think ‘All About That Bass’ by Meghan Trainor was the best song choice to start with 😬 — Kirby Louise Baudrey Baranets (@KirbyLouiseBB) March 14, 2018

Did this morning really just play Meghan Trainor over a Stephen hawking memorial... — jac (@ItsJustJacc) March 14, 2018

What the hell was #ThisMorning thinking playing all about that bass as a tribute to Stephen Hawking technical fault or not!! It’s totally inappropriate Shocking tbh 😳🙁🤦🏻‍♀️ — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) March 14, 2018

On the other hand, some found the humour in the situation.

It apparently should be All About That Space, not All About That Bass.

Meghan Trainor: All About That Bass 🍑

Stephen Hawking: All About That Space 🚀



Easy mistake to make tbh #ThisMorning. @ITV — 𝔽𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕩 𝕆’𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕟 (@adamfelixobrien) March 14, 2018

Playing all about the bass over a Stephen Hawking tribute 😂😂 #ThisMorning — Sasha Cooper (@Sasha_Rose_) March 14, 2018

The British physicist passed away at age 76 on Wednesday morning.

