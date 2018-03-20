It has been an explosive season for Married At First Sight, but the drama is only just about to ramp up as finale week continues.

MAFS' Troy caught in bed with Carly

In the promo for tonight's episode, Troy is caught in bed with another woman and it appears all hell is going to break loose at the dinner party.

That woman is Carly, sources confirmed to NW, and if the promo is anything to go by, Ashley is not happy about it.

"We were friends," Ashley shouts to a woman, presumably Carly, in the promo.

The 28-year-old also refuses to talk to Troy. Awkward.

Meanwhile, Davina and Tracey come face-to-face and it's safe to say we don't think this pair will ever be friends.

"Are you the type of woman that's happy to steal another woman's man?" Tracey asks Davina.

And oh boy, does Davina swipe back in the most savage way ever.

"What? I thought your boyfriend was hot," she quipped.

Make sure you tune in tonight to Channel Nine at 7.30pm with popcorn at the ready because you'll need it.

