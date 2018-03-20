MAFS: Have we been lied to from the start?

There is one more epic MAFS bombshell tonight … and it’s the story Channel Nine producers don’t want you to know.

All this time MAFS fans have been lead to believe certain storylines.

Davina Rankin is the home wrecker. Um, did you see her stirring the pot in Tuesday's ep?

Dean ‘I’ve-been-a-feminist-my-whole-life’ Wells is the cheating douchebag who doesn’t take responsibility for anything.

Troy is the oddball and Ashley is the ice queen who shut him out this whole time because he was a ‘weirdo.’

And poor Carly? Well, she’s the innocent babe who just couldn't get the love she needs from Justin. But what if this is all just what Nine want you to believe, and we've been lied to this whole time?

And, yes, Carly is with Troy now but did they get together at the very beginning?

Remember the story about the first week of filming when the cast got so loose on a night out, staff from their Sydney hotel had to call Nine execs to the apartments in the wee hours to wrangle the brides and grooms?

Woman's Day reports Nine covered up the boozie night of sex, brawls and debauchery last October, and we hear producers have potentially saved the X-rated story line for the finale this evening.

"There was a party happening back at one of the couple's rooms so we decided to continue drinking and make the most of not having cameras in our faces for once," a contestant told Woman’s Day in February.

The group was welcomed back to the hotel by another groom who was so heavily intoxicated, he had no problem with his wife hooking up with another man.

"He didn't seem to be in the least concerned that in the bedroom right next door, his on-air wife was in bed with one of the other grooms!" the source told the magazine.

All this time, it’s been speculated this was Ryan and his on-telly wife Davina was in the sack with Dean.

But there are whispers it was actually Troy and Carly in bed together, and they’ve had a secret crush ever since. We hear the producers ended up filming the altercations when they arrived at the hotel but it was such mess, it will never make it to air.

The group busted the pair in bed – and the groom’s on-screen wife was understandably shook, the source told Woman’s Day .

“She blew up in a fury. She ran out to the rest of the group and announced, 'Oh my God. X and X are fooling around in there. They've got no clothes on!'" the source explained.

"The rest of the party laughed and proceeded to go in and see the X-rated scene for themselves!"

Could the mystery couple have been Troy and Carly? Could that be the reason Justin and Carly haven’t been able to bond emotionally?

It would certainly explain why Ash seemed to despise Troy throughout the whole season.

Remember on the infamous boys' night when the group asked Justin if he cared that Dean fancied her?

“Mate, Carly’s like a little sister to me,” he told them.

“She’s honest, she’s said her type of guy is Deano and Troy.”

Dean then asked Justin and Troy if they’d swap. Troy was clearly very uncomfortable, but Justin said he’d swap Carly for Ash.

Is this because they all knew Troy and Carly banged anyway? What if they were just dancing around the topic because they weren’t allowed to say anything about it on camera?

Unless the antagonists from this cray-cray night was one of the first couples to leave: either Sean T and Blair, Mat and Alycia or Jo and Sean D could have been the dodgy operators. There is a theory it was Tracey and Sean (AKA Ellen Degeneres) and Dean was sweet with that because he knew Trace was into swinging.

We prefer to believe it was Troy and Carly.

In Tuesday night's episode, Troy comes clean about his relationship with Carly. They snuggle in bed and the PDA is almost too much for Australia to bear.

Australia after seeing Troy and Carly#MAFS pic.twitter.com/TJ87MjL6OB — Ayrton Holland (@Stretch237) March 20, 2018

Carly and Troy claim they hooked up after the experiment ended, but blind sighted Ashley is completely pissed.

Ash the whole #MAFS season: Ew Troy



Ash now: I had feelings for him the whole time



Australia: pic.twitter.com/5fkOPLsNxZ — Kavisha Di Pietro (@kavishadipietro) March 20, 2018

Watch the video at the top of the article of Troy and Carly in bed together, bonus points if you can make it to the end.

I think we can all agree Troy's groaning noises when he's between the sheets need to chill.

Ashley completely lost it at the dinner party when Carly tried to talk to her about stealing her on-screen hubby.

"We were friends, yeah?" she squealed in Carly's face.

"Remember every chat that we had to 'stay' or 'leave?'

"I would never do that to you."

Carly flat out asks Ash if she ever had feelings for Troy and Ash says "yes, I stayed the entire eight weeks."

So, the reigning Be theory is: Troy and Carly hooked up on that loose night out in Sydney in October during the early days of filming. The producers were so mortified they burnt the footage and made the talent swear to zip it. Some of this will be revealed this evening – but watch this space for more (conspiracy) theories!

