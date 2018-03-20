News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Bachelor In Paradise sex rules revealed

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

We have all been keenly awaiting the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise and it seems compared to The Bachelor andThe Bachelorette, all the rules surrounding sex have been thrown out the window.

And we know what that means. More sex = more drama and we cannot wait.

While on the conventional Bachelor and Bachelorette, debauchery is kept to the minimum.

Davey Lloyd, here with his former Bachelorette co-stars, has revealed he's got condoms packed. Source: Instagram / richie_strahan

That's why there's a hell of a lot of major pashing, because nothing else is allowed.

But, it appears a lot more is permitted on Bachelor In Paradise.

Davey Lloyd has revealed he's got condoms packed and loaded. Make of that what you will.

"I packed condoms, if you want me to be honest - who knows what jungle fever they have on those beds over there," he told NW. "[I brought] a pack of 12."

It also seems relationships aren't just going to be between a man and woman.

Keira Maguire insisted there wouldn't be any "girl on girl action happening" with her. Source: Instagram / keiramaguire

As we saw in a recent promo, Megan Marx is seen locking lips with Elora Murger in the new trailer, and it's clearly more than just a friendly kiss.

However, Keira Maguire insisted there wouldn't be any "girl on girl action happening" with her.

Nina Rolleston from Sam Wood's season also insisted she wouldn't be kissing anyone "until the end".

"It will not be getting naked on TV and I will not be intimate with somebody on TV," she said.

Whatever rules each person decides to go by, we cannot wait for the premiere.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on Sunday night on Channel Ten at 7.30pm. Source: Ten

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on Sunday night on Channel Ten at 7.30pm.

