The funniest tweets about the MAFS finale

Married At First Sight's explosive finale was a series of increasingly explosive emotional landmines.

Every time we thought there was nothing left in the toolkit, producers detonated yet another new bombshell.

And viewers could barely keep it together.

First we were treated to a montage of Carly and Troy making out, everywhere, because they are deeply in love in case you missed that memo.

Troy and Carly: for who the expression 'Get a room' was created. #mafs #mafsau — Abstalavista (@abstalavista) March 21, 2018

was nice to see my dinner a second time ‘round after watching that footage of Troy and Carly #mafsau #mafs — teagan (@piperchapmn) March 21, 2018

So disrespectful to show them in bed though. Poor Ashley and Justin. #mafsau #mafs — . (@eetheryl) March 21, 2018

Then there was the sad but not entirely surprising news that Charlene and Pat hadn't seen each other since they supposedly recommitted to each other at the end of the experiment.

Charlene and Pat were destined for splitsville, let's be honest. #mafsau #MAFS — Shalailah Medhora (@shalailah) March 21, 2018

Women and men alike 100% believed Dean when he once again showed off his impeccable feminist credentials, after the group was forced to watch his behaviour on the infamous boys' night.

Troy, Justin & Dean can all get in the bin #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@Henabebe) March 21, 2018

"No one here is a bad guy... We're all really respectful men."



Status: about to punch the TV. #mafsau #MAFS — Shalailah Medhora (@shalailah) March 21, 2018

It’s just boys having a boys night at night where they’re boys being absolutely atrocious #MAFS #MAFSau pic.twitter.com/Q86QYeLK8s — Sam (@Sami_Parsons) March 21, 2018

This is why these guys are single, they just don't get it😕 #MAFS #MAFSAU — Robyn Vaux (@RV_27) March 21, 2018

Then, of course, we had THE MOMENT DEAN AND DAVINA'S RECEIPTS WERE SHOWN TO THE ENTIRE ROOM.

And how Davina just showed zero remorse about trying to steal someone else's husband.

No amount of editing can falsely portray how much of a horrible person Davina is. She did what she did, and she said what she said. #mafs #mafsau #9married — Max (@fancee_pants) March 21, 2018

Davina finally getting what she deserves & good on Ryan for giving her a serve... #mafsau — Sneaky Panichi (@jonnoatlantic) March 21, 2018

What Davina really meant .... “I came in to the experiment committed to being on TV, getting famous and causing as much trouble as I can so that all the attention is on me” #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/cXJtXfCSpk — Kimberly Nissen (@PlasticDiaries) March 21, 2018

But then everyone fell in love with ol' Ryan all over again.

OMG!! That moment Davina wishes Ryan all the best and said he’s going to break so many hearts - he sadly replies I only need one... #mafsau pic.twitter.com/4FgyQmS9Vf — LaPetitTrader (@LaPetitTrader) March 21, 2018

Wow did anyone else’s heart just break for Ryan?

“You’re going to break a million hearts”

“I only need one”

OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #mafsau #mafs — . (@eetheryl) March 21, 2018

Davina: “... I’m sure you’re going to capture a million hearts.”

Ryan: “I only need one.”



TAKE EVERY HEART! YOU DESERVE THEM ALL! #mafsau pic.twitter.com/FzKWAUzZR5 — iconic sam (@Lurvsammx) March 21, 2018

Then we all lost our damn minds when Dean dropped Tracey in it, hard by telling the room that she'd been sexting him well after she and Sean got together.

#mafsau #MAFS the tea is being SPILT tonight lmao I love how everyone is being exposed, and Dean can’t deal with it 🐸☕️



also Ryan is amazing and deserves so much better 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/6jXEjDULdr — gabriella ♡ (@gabriella_lay) March 21, 2018

Tracy having her cake and eating it too while gas lighting the boys and playing them both . That's the sisterhood in action right there . #mafs #mafsau — Retro Jethro (@RetroJethro80) March 21, 2018

How do you have a very private open relationship??#mafsau #MAFS — puk (@puklife69) March 21, 2018

In retrospect, Tracey has to be REALLY careful with her texting now. She wouldn't wanna try and text "I love you Sean", stuff up one letter and write "I love you Dean" instead... #mafs #mafsau @MarriedAU — Dylan Sutherland (@disturbedguy1) March 21, 2018

Here's to the next season, everyone.

Honestly, all power to the casting team for this show. I love slash hate all of these glorious morons in equal measure. #mafs #mafsau — Stephen Valeri (@stephen_valeri) March 21, 2018

And as usual Sarah and Telv melted all our hearts.

Awwwwwwwww my poor little heart, TELV AND SARAH ❤️ #mafsau #mafs — Miss Fox (@missmazxo) March 21, 2018

