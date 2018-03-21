The funniest tweets about the MAFS finale

Married At First Sight's explosive finale was a series of increasingly explosive emotional landmines.
Every time we thought there was nothing left in the toolkit, producers detonated yet another new bombshell.
And viewers could barely keep it together.
First we were treated to a montage of Carly and Troy making out, everywhere, because they are deeply in love in case you missed that memo.
Then there was the sad but not entirely surprising news that Charlene and Pat hadn't seen each other since they supposedly recommitted to each other at the end of the experiment.
Women and men alike 100% believed Dean when he once again showed off his impeccable feminist credentials, after the group was forced to watch his behaviour on the infamous boys' night.
Then, of course, we had THE MOMENT DEAN AND DAVINA'S RECEIPTS WERE SHOWN TO THE ENTIRE ROOM.
And how Davina just showed zero remorse about trying to steal someone else's husband.
But then everyone fell in love with ol' Ryan all over again.
Then we all lost our damn minds when Dean dropped Tracey in it, hard by telling the room that she'd been sexting him well after she and Sean got together.
Here's to the next season, everyone.
And as usual Sarah and Telv melted all our hearts.
