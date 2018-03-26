Spot the major Bachelor In Paradise editing fail

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

With many popular TV shows there's always the chance of an editing mishap.

It appeared to happen from the get-go durin the Bachelor In Paradise premiere on Sunday night. Awkward.

Davey Lloyd invited Leah Costa over for some one-on-one time, which was clearly meant to be seen as an unplanned chat.

Bachelor In Paradise editing fail

Oh hi there third wheel producer. Source: Ten

But as the pair were walking over to a beach bed to "chat", there appeared to be a third wheel waiting for them.

A producer was clearly seen setting up the bed for them, smoothing out the sheets and plumping the cushions.

QUICK. Out of the way so our lovebirds can have their candid and not at all set up date. Source: Ten

So unplanned, so candid.

Davey got himself into a bit of, as Tara put it, a "love square".

Leah was keen on Davey, but Davey was keen on Florence, and Florence was keen on him, but his mate Jake was keen on Flo.

Yup, a MAJOR love square. Source: Ten

Yup, a MAJOR love square.

However, despite asking Flo for a rose, he took Leah on the single date. WHAT.

That move didn't go down well with Flo at all, and she ended up getting into a fight with Jake over his "reputation".

Tune in to Channel Ten tonight at 7.30pm for more Bachelor In Paradise drama.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

