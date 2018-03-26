Spot the major Bachelor In Paradise editing fail

With many popular TV shows there's always the chance of an editing mishap.

It appeared to happen from the get-go durin the Bachelor In Paradise premiere on Sunday night. Awkward.

Davey Lloyd invited Leah Costa over for some one-on-one time, which was clearly meant to be seen as an unplanned chat.

But as the pair were walking over to a beach bed to "chat", there appeared to be a third wheel waiting for them.

A producer was clearly seen setting up the bed for them, smoothing out the sheets and plumping the cushions.

So unplanned, so candid.

Davey got himself into a bit of, as Tara put it, a "love square".

Leah was keen on Davey, but Davey was keen on Florence, and Florence was keen on him, but his mate Jake was keen on Flo.

Yup, a MAJOR love square.

However, despite asking Flo for a rose, he took Leah on the single date. WHAT.

That move didn't go down well with Flo at all, and she ended up getting into a fight with Jake over his "reputation".

Tune in to Channel Ten tonight at 7.30pm for more Bachelor In Paradise drama.

