Bachelor In Paradise star Davey’s sex bombshell

The Davey-Florence-Jake love triangle was blown to smithereens on Bachelor In Paradise last night, after Flo chose Jake and sent Davey packing.

Following his exit from paradise, the 28-year-old made a rather explosive sex revelation while chatting to Be.

Davey admitted that producers walked in on the contestants having sex to ensure both parties had consented.

The reason why? Well, it all has to do with the US version of Bachelor In Paradise.

"Something happened in America where someone got in trouble and there wasn't consent," he told Be. "Channel 10 were looking after themselves and us as well."

Davey is referring to allegations of misconduct involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson which emerged on the US version of the show last year.

However, Davey insisted he didn't experience any of the producers walking in on him.

"I wasn't there long enough to even have that happen to me," he admitted.

What a shame, Davey.

It seems Davey is still on the hunt for love and has quite an idealistic way of how he wants to meet his perfect woman.

"The dream would be to meet someone at the gym or surfing or something which is completely natural," he explained. "You know, you accidentally bump into someone and they turn around and there's sparks straight away. That's what I want."

HOW CUTE.

We hope you find the sparks you're looking for in a girl, Davey.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram