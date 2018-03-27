News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Bachelor In Paradise star Davey’s sex bombshell

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The Davey-Florence-Jake love triangle was blown to smithereens on Bachelor In Paradise last night, after Flo chose Jake and sent Davey packing.

Workers in Japan Show Innovative Way of Clearing Snow
3:24

Workers in Japan Show Innovative Way of Clearing Snow
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
5:22

Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
 

Following his exit from paradise, the 28-year-old made a rather explosive sex revelation while chatting to Be.

Davey admitted that producers walked in on the contestants having sex to ensure both parties had consented.

Davey Bachelor In Paradise Florence Shocked

Following his exit from paradise, Davey Lloyd made a rather explosive sex revelation while chatting to Be. Source: Ten

The reason why? Well, it all has to do with the US version of Bachelor In Paradise.

"Something happened in America where someone got in trouble and there wasn't consent," he told Be. "Channel 10 were looking after themselves and us as well."

Leah Costa Davey Lloyd kiss

Despite a VERY brief date, Davey shared a cheeky kiss with Leah. Source: Ten

Davey is referring to allegations of misconduct involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson which emerged on the US version of the show last year.

However, Davey insisted he didn't experience any of the producers walking in on him.

"I wasn't there long enough to even have that happen to me," he admitted.

What a shame, Davey.

It seems Davey is still on the hunt for love and has quite an idealistic way of how he wants to meet his perfect woman. Source: Supplied

It seems Davey is still on the hunt for love and has quite an idealistic way of how he wants to meet his perfect woman.

"The dream would be to meet someone at the gym or surfing or something which is completely natural," he explained. "You know, you accidentally bump into someone and they turn around and there's sparks straight away. That's what I want."

HOW CUTE.

We hope you find the sparks you're looking for in a girl, Davey.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top