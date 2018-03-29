The cast of Dawson's Creek have reunited

The moment has come... the beloved Dawson Creek gang have reunited and everyone is loving it.

It's been 20 years since the iconic show first hit our screens, reflecting what it was like to grow up in the late 90's. So to celebrate the occasion, Entertainment Weekly called upon the cast for a reunion photoshoot.

The now Hollywood celebs including Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams (AKA: Joey, Dawson, Percy and Jen) posed like the best friends we know them to be for the cover of the special edition.

“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” Katie Holmes said.

And now we're having flashbacks to photoshoots the cast took back in the day.

The show followed the friendships, struggles and romance between the close-knit group from high school through to college in the quite town of Capeside.

“I think if people want a perfect snapshot of what it was like to come of age in the ’90s and be a young person in that moment, Dawson’s will always be a time capsule of that.” Williams said.

So unsurprisingly these reunion shots have pulled at many fans' heartstrings.

It's embarrassing how many times I cried while watching the dawsons creek reunion video — Bethany (@Bethany2357) March 28, 2018

I broke down and made a Twitter tonight for THIS reason. 😍 I can't right now. 😭😭 I can barely see my screen through the tears. My dream has come true. Now if only we could get a new season or two... 🤔❤️❤️❤️ #DawsonsCreek #paceyforever #JoeyAndPacey https://t.co/XCym9R4jdL — Michelle Gray-Reaves (@GrayReaves) March 29, 2018

you guys my whole world is flipped by this dawsons creek reunion — 𝚎 𝚕 𝚕 𝚒 𝚎 (@ellietonkinn) March 28, 2018

@EW Dawsons Creek 20 years reunion is EVERYTHING. Definitely gonna binge watch the series again

Everyone look crazily amazing. I loved seeing Grams again!! — It's Jess! (@JessySeguerra) March 28, 2018

While creator Kevin Williamson hasn't denied our hopes for a revival season, he did imply he doesn't want anything to do with it.

“If someone else out there could … I would love to see someone else’s take on it, but I don’t think it’s gonna be me,” he said.

Either way, It's just such a beautiful moment to see them all together like this again.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram