The cast of Dawson's Creek have reunited

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

The moment has come... the beloved Dawson Creek gang have reunited and everyone is loving it.

It's been 20 years since the iconic show first hit our screens, reflecting what it was like to grow up in the late 90's. So to celebrate the occasion, Entertainment Weekly called upon the cast for a reunion photoshoot.

The now Hollywood celebs including Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams (AKA: Joey, Dawson, Percy and Jen) posed like the best friends we know them to be for the cover of the special edition.

Entertainment Weekly have called in the cast of Dawson's Creek for a reunion photoshoot to celebrate the show's 20-year-anniversary. Source: Entertainment Weekly


“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” Katie Holmes said.

And now we're having flashbacks to photoshoots the cast took back in the day.

We're having flashbacks to watching the gang growing up back in the day. Source: Warner Bros

The iconic Dawson's Creek explored the themes of growing up in the late 90's. Source: Warner Bros

The show followed the friendships, struggles and romance between the close-knit group from high school through to college in the quite town of Capeside.

“I think if people want a perfect snapshot of what it was like to come of age in the ’90s and be a young person in that moment, Dawson’s will always be a time capsule of that.” Williams said.

Joey, Dawson, Percy and Jen are back together again to celebrate 20-years. Source: Warner Bros

So unsurprisingly these reunion shots have pulled at many fans' heartstrings.









While creator Kevin Williamson hasn't denied our hopes for a revival season, he did imply he doesn't want anything to do with it.

“If someone else out there could … I would love to see someone else’s take on it, but I don’t think it’s gonna be me,” he said.

Either way, It's just such a beautiful moment to see them all together like this again.

Our feels about seeing the cast of Dawson Creek reunite. Source: The WB

