The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Back in 2016, she was one of the many girls vying for Richie Strahan's heart on The Bachelor and she was also the girl classic "villain" of the season.

But now Keira Maguire has gone from villain to sweetheart on Bachelor In Paradise, as everyone fell totally in love with her on last night's episode.

Why? Because everyone totally felt for her when her heart broke as former pot plant fanatic Jarrod Woodgate told her he was going to pick Ali in the rose ceremony.

Jarrod decided to pick Ali over Keira in the rose ceremony. Source: Ten

The poor soul tried to act as cool as a cucumber in front of Jarrod, but when he was gone it was a totally different story.

Exhibit A:

Aw, Keira. Chin up, girl. Source: Ten

Exhibit B:

Keira Maguire crying Bachelor In Paradise

We love you, Keira! Source: Ten

She bursts into tears saying, "I just want someone to love me for me." Awww.

While it sucks to have your heart broken, it's the moment the whole of Australia fell in love with Keira.





Even Osher admitted to digging her "more and more".



But, turns out she has the last laugh.

Funnily enough, Jarrod never got the chance to pick Ali at the rose ceremony because Mack swooped in before he got the chance. Awks.

The pot plant connoisseur then picked Keira as his second choice. Ouch.

Jarrod gives Keira a rose on Bachelor In Paradise

The pot plant connoisseur then picked Keira as his second choice. Source: Ten

Keira being to good sport she is, thanked Jarrod for the rose.

"I'll take what I can get at this stage," she joked.

We want lots, lots more Keira, please.

