Bachelor In Paradise's Luke hints he doesn't end up with Lisa

They're one of the few couples that appear to be going strong on Bachelor In Paradise, but a recent post has now got us questioning the fate of frontrunners Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde.

Apart from some cute glimpses of the pair frolicking in the water together, we haven't seen much screen time of their relationship, leaving us to assume everything is smooth sailing.

In the latest rose ceremony Luke gave his rose to Lisa, which came as no surprise to us, but he soon after posted a picture of the moment with a caption that broke our hearts just a little.

"However this crazy journey ends up, know that I think you're a special person," the caption read.

There's no doubt about it, this caption is shady and is either a poor cover-up of their relationship (doubtful) or things have officially ended between the two.

And we're not the only ones who had this interpretation:

"Basically saying they don’t end up together," one fan commented.

While another said, "She’s an incredible chick @luke.mcleod don’t let her slip".

Another telling sign is that Luke and Lisa don't even follow each other on Instagram.

Could things really end this badly?

Meanwhile Lisa is yet to post anything Bachelor related so perhaps she is ready to put her time in paradise behind her.

However the photos that she has posted have caught the attention of fellow contestant Michael Turnbull who has left a couple of comments.

So naturually, we're now speculating a potential romance between Michael and Lisa.

Either way it looks like Eden and Nina are now the most likely to find love.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram