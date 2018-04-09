Bachelor in Paradise: Episode 6 recap

Like a Jacuzzi with a broken thermostat, the competition for ‘Paradise resident with the weirdest, most awkward flirtation technique’ is heating up, and it’s getting uncomfortable.

As Keira and Daniel cosy up on a sofa, she grabs him right on the end of his nose and he recoils with a look of disgust. Jarrod can only look on longingly and wish it was him sitting on that love seat.

“It’s really hard to watch,“ says Nina, who’s also been watching this painful triangle develop.

Which is true, but not for the reasons she thinks it is.

‘This, here, is not a game,” Jarrod tells us. Oh Jarrod, you sweet, sweet, innocent angel. Of course it’s a game, mate. What did you think you were doing on an island with a TV crew and not enough sunscreen? Shooting a sequel to Castaway?

As ludicrously naïve Jarrod wrestles with the truth about why he’s really here, human ironing board Daniel is playing three of the girls off against each other.

He’s doing more tuning than a piano player with a broken keyboard. He’s working on Nina, he’s sidling up to Laurina and as a last resort he’s letting Keira think she’s in with a chance.

“They call me Geppetto,” Daniel tells us, “because I make women my puppets.”

It’s pretty low tbh.

But not as low as the elastic waistband of his boardies. Dan’s pants are in danger of slipping off entirely and giving poor Nina a lot more than she bargained for when she agreed to take a casual stroll down the beach with this human rock formation.

Next, Keira interrupts Jarrod right in the middle of his piece-to-camera about how he’s not going to let Daniel play him any more. She tells him she’s decided she can’t see them working as a couple.

“Yep, great,” says Jarrod, who clearly does not think this is great. “Well that’s what I– I would prefer that.”

Everyone knows he would not prefer that.

As his face turns an alarming shade of burgundy, Jarrod is obviously gutted to have been dumped again but he valiantly pretends everything’s coming up J-dog.

“Keira’s a beautiful girl, but she didn’t have the right answer,” he tells us, in a last-ditch bid to convince himself, and the world, that contrary to what you might think, he’s actually holding the cards here.

Unfortunately, Jarrod’s display of emotional bravado is undermined when his lower lip starts wobbling and he runs off, crying.

Then there’s some bullsh*t about the pouty American intruder, Grant, on a date with Ali. She finally decides she’s found someone worth kissing so they have a pash.

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever connected with anybody like that,” Grant says. Oh please, you jerk, we saw you say basically the same thing on your date with the other bird whose name we forget literally just last night.

Keira comes sidling back to Jarrod, pretending she ran away from him earlier because she’s scared of being vulnerable and not because he’s half-human, half-lobster.

“I actually realised that I really do like you,” she tells him, and this line works because Jarrod has extremely low self-esteem.

“Keira’s like Madonna,” Jarrod tells us. “There’s only one Madonna and there’s only one Keira.”

“I find myself getting lost in his eyes,” Keira says, in what can only be described as a flagrant misuse of the English language, because that statement cannot possibly be true. For one thing, Jarrod’s eyes are barely visible under the glare of his radioactive sunburn.

They share an awkward kiss that looks like it’s probably extremely painful for Jarrod, the upright crustacean.

Keira and a few of the girls have a bonding sesh. You know it’s a serious chat because Keira’s wearing an old Greek fisherman’s hat, to give her an air of authority.

Literally seconds later, we’re treated to audio of Keira and Daniel kissing in his little straw hut. She’s bailed him up and he can’t escape.

Next, poor Jarrod is sent off on another emotional rollercoaster ride as Keira screws him over yet again, telling him she’s changed her mind after all and she doesn’t think they’re a good fit together.

He takes it like a champ, mostly because she’s mucked him around so many times at this point that he’s basically dead inside and nothing she does can hurt him any more.

“Ah, I feel so good,” Keira says, relieved. “I feel better!”

Jarrod does not feel better.

Fast forward to the rose ceremony and somehow, sentient double-door-fridge Daniel with his weirdly stiff neck is miraculously given the boot by every woman on the island after Keira chucks Jarrod a rose-shaped lifeline.

Daniel doesn’t care, he says. He’d rather be in the gym anyway, and his final words are a perfect summation of why this guy has been a treasure we’re more than happy to let go.

“I’m not a loser,” the vending-machine-shaped man tells us. “I’ve slept with lots of beautiful women.”

