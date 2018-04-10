Jarrod's type gets even more obvious on Bachelor In Paradise

The morning after the self-labelled woman puppeteer aka Douchebag Daniel's exit a wave of calmness has entered Paradise.

Everyone’s happy as Larry and Jarrod is back to a normal shade of just plain ol’ sunburnt red.

But it’s Bachelor In Paradise it’s not going to stay that way for long.

It also turns out besides the dramatic rose ceremony, poor Leah had a “pash and dash” from Michael. The girl had had a “few champers” went in for the pash, but Michael ran. Awkwaarrrrd.

And then drum roll… Elora the Tahitian fire twirler from Matty J’s season of The Bachelor enters and it’s surely about to shake things up.

It’s not just the guys whose eyes light up at the entrance of Elora, Megan's do too.

Date card in hand, things are about to get very interesting.

Although the poor girl has come in a bit of a difficult time as it seems everyone is coupled off.

But if we think about this rationally, haven’t these people only been here for like one or two weeks? How on earth can you be so loved-up? But that’s the bloody beauty of reality television isn’t it? It’s not really reality…

Elora tries Luke who declares he’s loved-up with Lisa, and then Jake who declares he’s loved-up with Megan.

However, Elora then takes Megan aside and she seems totally elated. Literally like a giddy school girl.

Megan desperately tries to keep her excitement at bay, but we see those smiles of pure elation, girl. Could Elora be taking Megan on a date?!

Ummm nope.

You can see the exact moment Megan’s heart drops. Poor girl.

Elora was checking to see if it’s alright with her if she takes her island boyfriend Jake on a date. So, so, so awkwaaaaard.

But Elora’s efforts are shoved right back in her face as Jake, again, declares he only has eyes for Megan. Although you can see the bloke is totally tempted by Elora. It must’ve taken every inch of his self-control to say no.

But it begs the question: If Elora had asked Megan on a date, would she of said yes?

The answer in my mind is: FOR SURE.

Third time's a charm for Elora, Michael agrees to go on a date with her.

But his pash and dash victim Leah is not pleased in the slightest. Just look at that stroppy face:

But to cut to the chase with this potential Michael-Elora romance, there’s not any chemistry.

Moving swiftly on.

Enter another intruder, another girl from Matty J’s season. It's the never-got-a-single-date-from-Matty J-girl, Simone.

Instantly Jarrod’s eyes light up and his face shade shoots right off the red-o-meter.

And let me tell ya, Keira’s trying to act like she’s as cool as a cucumber but jealousy is flaming through. Really? It's Jarrod though!

But let’s reiterate again, how much of a type does Jarrod have? It’s bloody mental. Because apparently Simone reminds him of his ex-girlfriend. The most SHOCKING news of the night.

Jarrod and Simone wander off for a chat on the beach and turns out Simone has no idea what a vineyard is. Ummmm, YA WHAT.

Simone’s clearly more of a Corona gal than a Chénin blanc gal and it doesn’t seem to faze the lovely red-faced Jarrod at all. After all, she’s blonde so she fits the bill perfectly.

Fast-forward to the evening’s festivities e.g. drinking more cocktails and more conversations about everyone’s “relationships”.

American Grant seems to have some intel on Jarrod’s relationship with Keira. But wait sorry, hold up a second? When on earth has he ever had a conversation with either of them to have any sort of intel?

Easily-influenced Jarrod takes to Grant’s words like a fish does to water.

Grant apparently doesn’t want Jarrod to have “the wool pulled over his eyes” or to be “strung along”.

Hey mate, didn’t you do the same thing to Leah? But making out with her, telling her it’s the best date you’ve ever been on only to the next day make moves on Ali?

And Jarrod, what happened to your dalliance with Ali choosing her over Keira in the first place? This is what we call selective memory, ladies and gentlemen.

Keira doesn’t take this bullsh*t lying down. Enter category 5 Hurricane Keira.

Confronting Grant, she’s taking no prisoners.

Hurricane Keira swarms Paradise with a lot of “f*ck offs” and storming about.

As Eden beautifully puts it, “Hell hath no fury.”

Despite the drama, Jarrod is bloody loving it and can’t wipe the smug smile off his face calling Hurricane Keira “endearing”.

“She’s very cute when she storms off and has her little tanties,” Jarrod describes it with the biggest grin ever on his face.

The boy is in his element. Wowzers.

After Keira storms out a magical date card appears with Megan and everyone’s super keen for it.

But it goes to the one person who isn’t keen at all, Lenora. Sorry, Laurina.

Hate to point out the obvious to you Laurina but the point of you being in Fiji is to date. It’s a dating show.

She’s couldn’t be less enthusiastic. Even worse, she has to get ready and pick her man within 10 minutes. The date card would’ve been better off going to the barman who would’ve probably made better use of it.

“Where’s production? Who do I talk to about this?” Laurina asks.

Bursting into tears in front of the producers, everyone is totally baffled as to why going on a date is such a chore. After all she’s on a DATING SHOW.

Sobbing to a producer in her bedroom the word “uncomfortable” is repeated several times. The producer calmly explains the whole reason she’s on this show is to DATE, but still Laurina’s having none of it.

It seems the whole drama is because Laurina wasn’t given enough notice for the date. It just kind of seems like she wanted a bit of a free holiday.

And then unexpectedly, but also not so unexpectedly, Laurina storms out leaving Paradise.

Sorry your free holiday was cut short, Laurina. Such a shame.

Probably still hasn't gotten over being called Lenora by Blake.

