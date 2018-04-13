News

Grant Denyer has a sexy Magic Mike moment
Grant Denyer has a sexy Magic Mike moment

Did Kris Jenner plan the entire Khloe and Tristan cheating scandal?

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Kris Jenner. Momager. Matriach. Head of the Kardashian Klan. Mega mastermind?

Amidst the excitement of THREE of her five daughters having babies within months of one another and the most recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the question remains - Did Kris Jenner plan it all?

While this may seem an insensitive time to ask such a question, but one can't help but wonder if everything happens for a "reason", and that reason is "ratings".

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pose for a photo at Khloe's baby shower. Source: Instagram/khloekardashian

Hear us out on this because there are some pretty clear indicators that this could all have been orchestrated by arguably, the most clever woman in Hollywood.

THE CHEATING SCANDAL

Seems pretty coincidental that just days before her baby girl was born, Khloe was hit with the shocking blow that Tristan had cheated on her...in October last year. Guys, that was six months ago!

While we can understand this is awful news for our Koko to digest, it seems the show's cameras were not far away and managed to film the whole debacle unfold.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson in much happier times. Source: Getty.

So if this happened back in October, why is it only coming out now? Seems a little suss don't ya think, Kris? Could she have known this information all along and sat on it until the "perfect timing" for it to be released? Are we going to see this in the new season? Will it be the most explosive season yet?

Twitter seems to think so:





Khloe and Tristan shared this image of them while pregnant. Source: Sasha Samsonova / Instagram: khloekardashian

THE BIRTH

Khloe, 33, welcomed a baby girl in the early hours of Thursday morning, and while a birth is generally a 'private' affair, the reality TV cameras were on hand to film the entire labour.

The camera's reportedly joined Khloe as she gave birth at an Ohio hospital, the home of her baby daddy.

According to People, Khloe was surrounded by sisters Kim and Kourtney, mother Kris and bestie, Malika Haqq, and Tristan.

Momager Kris was the first one from Kamp, by regramming W mag's Instagram post with the caption: "Blessed"!

Kris was the first to break her silence and konfirm the birth of Khloe's baby.

THE THREE PREGNANCIES

While this one is a smidge far fetched, rumour has it that Kris planned for her daughters to become pregnant at the same time.

Sure Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's third child was born via surrogate, however, only a few weeks later, Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi.

Now with the Kardashian tri-fecta complete with Koko's baby girl - one can only wonder how "coincidental" it has all been.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and baby Chicago. Source: Instagram/kimkardashian

Kylie Jenner with baby daughter, Stormi. Source: Instagram/kyliejenner

Now you've heard all the facts, are you questioning it as much as we are??

Kris sports a platinum blonde look at the beginning of this year. Source: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bow down to Kween Kris!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

