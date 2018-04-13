Did Kris Jenner plan the entire Khloe and Tristan cheating scandal?

Kris Jenner. Momager. Matriach. Head of the Kardashian Klan. Mega mastermind?

Amidst the excitement of THREE of her five daughters having babies within months of one another and the most recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the question remains - Did Kris Jenner plan it all?

While this may seem an insensitive time to ask such a question, but one can't help but wonder if everything happens for a "reason", and that reason is "ratings".

Hear us out on this because there are some pretty clear indicators that this could all have been orchestrated by arguably, the most clever woman in Hollywood.

THE CHEATING SCANDAL

Seems pretty coincidental that just days before her baby girl was born, Khloe was hit with the shocking blow that Tristan had cheated on her...in October last year. Guys, that was six months ago!

While we can understand this is awful news for our Koko to digest, it seems the show's cameras were not far away and managed to film the whole debacle unfold.

So if this happened back in October, why is it only coming out now? Seems a little suss don't ya think, Kris? Could she have known this information all along and sat on it until the "perfect timing" for it to be released? Are we going to see this in the new season? Will it be the most explosive season yet?

Twitter seems to think so:

Soooooo that video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe is from October but it just now comes out while khloe is due to give birth any day and they’re shooting another season of KUWTK 🤔🤔 the devil works hard but not harder than Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/B6N06WiN49 — ......TyQuez (@tyquez_hunter) April 11, 2018

THE BIRTH

Khloe, 33, welcomed a baby girl in the early hours of Thursday morning, and while a birth is generally a 'private' affair, the reality TV cameras were on hand to film the entire labour.

The camera's reportedly joined Khloe as she gave birth at an Ohio hospital, the home of her baby daddy.

According to People, Khloe was surrounded by sisters Kim and Kourtney, mother Kris and bestie, Malika Haqq, and Tristan.

Momager Kris was the first one from Kamp, by regramming W mag's Instagram post with the caption: "Blessed"!

THE THREE PREGNANCIES

While this one is a smidge far fetched, rumour has it that Kris planned for her daughters to become pregnant at the same time.

Sure Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's third child was born via surrogate, however, only a few weeks later, Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi.

Now with the Kardashian tri-fecta complete with Koko's baby girl - one can only wonder how "coincidental" it has all been.

Now you've heard all the facts, are you questioning it as much as we are??

Bow down to Kween Kris!

