Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

The social media influencer everybody loves to hate, Davina Rankin, is fed up with her 'happily ever after'.

Taking to her instagram story today, the 26-year-old revealed she was in her final stages of a tattoo removal of the aforementioned quote plus the additional "Once upon a time".

You guys, maybe Davina is really upset because she didn't find love and doesn't believe in it anymore!?! We hope not...

Davina Rankin's third round of her tattoo removal in Brisbane. Source: Instagram/davvyxx

"I am in for my third session to get my back tattoo removed,' Davina explained in the series of clips.

"It's pretty much - well it's kind of painful but not as bad as what I thought, so I thought I would show you guys what it looked like."

During the procedure, Davina told her 355k followers that it was "soooo satisfying", which is weird because we've heard that tattoo removal can be anything but, however, we think she was actually referring to the ink themselves.

"Finally removing my 18-year-old bad decisions," she said.

Davina is a social media influencer and vlogger and found fame on 2018 'Married at First Sight'. Source: Instagram/davvyx

During her time on Married At First Sight, Davina made headlines over and over again, touted as the female villain on the show.

Her tumultuous relationship with Ryan Gallagher and the cheating scandal with Dean Wells left fans feeling less than positive towards the vlogger and the social media backlash was intense.

Davina seems to have settled back into the real world quite nicely however, we wonder if she'll do anything to remove the bad decisions from the show?

