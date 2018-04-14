WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

This Sunday marks the return of My Kitchen Rules and it's set to be the most explosive episode ever.

Now Manu Feildel has, once again, taken aim at the team removed from the show, which is widely speculated to be Sonya and Hadil.

The celebrity chef claimed the team set a "bad example" on the show while on Weekend Sunrise on Saturday morning.

"We are supposed to be a family show," he says in the video above. "And I don't think any kids would want to watch this, so it's a bad example for all of us."

The 44-year-old explained it was the way the team acted that got them booted off MKR.

"I think we have proved that if you are going to act like this, you won't be part of the show anymore," he said.

Ahead of the return of MKR on Sunday, a promo was also released of Manu and Pete explaining their reasons to remove a team, speculated to be Sonya and Hadil.

"Over the history of the show we've never had to deal with anything like this," Pete says in the video below. "The removal of a team from the competition."

The clip then cuts to Sonya and Hadil coming to blows with other contestants on the show.

"After continued warnings and an unprecedented attack on other teams we had to act," Manu adds in a piece to camera.

In another shot, we see the pair arguing with other contestants at the dinner table even more and Manu has to step in to stop it.

While the promo leaves a question mark on who leaves, it is widely speculated Sonya and Hadil will be leaving after a report emerged in TV Week earlier this week.

My Kitchen Rules airs Sunday 7.00pm.

