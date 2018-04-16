MAFS’ Troy and Carly's baby joy

They first shocked us with the announcement of their relationship on Married At First Sight, but now Troy and Carly have an even bigger surprise... they're having a baby!

Troy Delmege, 35, and Carly Bowyer, 32, who were married to other people on the show before they controversially hooked up in the final week, now look set to welcome a baby girl into the world.

NW has confirmed the loved up pair were spotted stocking up on pink baby essentials at a boutique in South Melbourne when Troy was unsurprisingly overheard gushing with excitement over being a new parent.

"Troy was running around the store shouting about how he can't wait to become a dad," an onlooker told NW.

"He kept saying how lucky he feels and couldn't keep his hands off Carly," who reportedly was showing a budding baby bump.

The loved-up couple were then spotted being all cute and excited about the pair of 'little pink booties' they bought.

We wouldn't be surprised if this is the reason Troy revealed he was relocating from his Sydney home so he could move in with his Melbourne-based girlfriend.

The couple have been dropping hints for a while now, with Troy recently posting a pic of himself and Carly cradling a newborn baby for 'practice'.

“Getting in some practise ... what do you think ? @carlybowyer” Troy captioned the snap.

I guess the affectionate pair don't mess around with Carly previously saying to NW, "I want to have a few [babies] - so I need to get cracking on that one."

Despite all signs pointing to news of a baby girl on the way, the couple are still yet to make an offical confirmation, however this is us saying get prepared for mini-me Troys to soon be in the world.

