MAFS’ Troy and Carly's baby joy

Troy Delmege, 35, and Carly Bowyer, 32, who were married to other people on the show before they controversially hooked up in the final week, now look set to welcome a baby girl into the world.

NW has confirmed the loved up pair were spotted stocking up on pink baby essentials at a boutique in South Melbourne when Troy was unsurprisingly overheard gushing with excitement over being a new parent.

After finding love after Married At First Sight ended Troy and Carly have some even bigger news... a baby on the way. Source: Nine

"Troy was running around the store shouting about how he can't wait to become a dad," an onlooker told NW.

"He kept saying how lucky he feels and couldn't keep his hands off Carly," who reportedly was showing a budding baby bump.

The loved-up couple were then spotted being all cute and excited about the pair of 'little pink booties' they bought.

The pair were spotted gushing over little pink baby supplies while Troy talked of his excitement to be a dad. Source: Instagram / troydelmege

We wouldn't be surprised if this is the reason Troy revealed he was relocating from his Sydney home so he could move in with his Melbourne-based girlfriend.

The couple have been dropping hints for a while now, with Troy recently posting a pic of himself and Carly cradling a newborn baby for 'practice'.

Troy Carly Married At First Sight

Troy and Carly 'getting in some practice'. Photo: Instagram/troydelmege

“Getting in some practise ... what do you think ? @carlybowyer” Troy captioned the snap.

I guess the affectionate pair don't mess around with Carly previously saying to NW, "I want to have a few [babies] - so I need to get cracking on that one."

Are Carly Bowyer and Troy Delmege about to become Married At First Sight's new parents? Source: Instagram / carlybowyer

Despite all signs pointing to news of a baby girl on the way, the couple are still yet to make an offical confirmation, however this is us saying get prepared for mini-me Troys to soon be in the world.

