Georgie and Karl's photo is so many levels of awkward

Since the infamous Uber scandal that saw Karl Stefanovic slam Georgie Gardner, the Today show hosts have been rumoured to be sharing some tension behind the scenes.

And it seems the awkwardness hasn't ceased.

In a photo posted to the official Today Instagram account, Karl and Georgie awkwardly link arms to show that they are in fact a 'team', however, fans have been quick to point out that Georgie seems less than impressed to be there.

"She looks so uncomfortable, in his presence," one user wrote. While another commented, "Frenemies? Seems approp given the current climate and G's face in that pic...[sic]"

In what seems to be an attempt to give the pair a 'power couple' name, the pic is captioned: "From Kimye, to TomKat, Billary and Brangelina, some of the worlds biggest duos have had blended nicknames! What should Georgie and Karl’s be? #9Today".

There have been some clever names given like; Korgie, KarlGie, Gardnovic, Storgie and Kargie, however other comments show that fans aren't buying into the games.

In a post which was since deleted, a user commented, "After Ubergate - why would you even suggest they have a combined name?" Valid point, anonymous...

Ah Ubergate, remember this? The Today host was recorded complaining about his Channel Nine colleagues to brother Peter Stefanovic who had him on loud speaker whilst in the car.

The repercussions were less than ideal, with it making front page news all over the country.

“Pete and I were guilty of having a spray after a Sunday barbecue,” Karl told The Sunday Telegraph at the time. “We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work. Mainly about his terrible golf."

“But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid.”

Georgie then called Karl 'pathetic' during a segment on Today, following on from a story that he was scared of sausage dogs.

However, don't be fooled by the 'story' in which it came, Georgie was having a straight dig.

"You've got to face your fears, Karl," newsreader Deborah Knight said.

"Well, that's right. That's coming up, don't you worry about that," Georgie then added.

At this point, a defensive Karl said, "I sense a little sarcasm in your voice".

"Well, it's probably about now I should call you pathetic," Georgie responded. Ouch.

It is unconfirmed whether the pair are true friends or complete enemies, however, hats off to them, you wouldn't know it by watching.

