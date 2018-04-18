The one thing you missed on last night's Bachelor In Paradise

In the midst of Simone creating a whirlwind of jealousy and Megan royally screwing up her relationship with Jake, you may have missed this key moment on Bachelor In Paradise last night.

Elora cuddling up to Eden. Yep, that's right.

But you're probably asking yourself the exact same questions we did.

Didn't he pull a horrible prank on her the night before? Yep. And wasn't Elora totally besotted with Apollo? Yep.

However, the pair looked awfully cosy as the whole Jake-Megan-Thomas thing was going down.

At one point you can even see Eden playing with Elora's hair. What happened to friendzoning him, Elora?

And, of course, Eden and Elora's cuddling didn't go unnoticed on social media.

This was our exact reaction:

Was that just a shot of Elora snuggling with Eden?!?! #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/tJhrVrW7Lz — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) April 17, 2018

Perhaps she's just gunning for a rose so she can froth over Apollo even more?

Look at Elora hugging up to Eden just for this week’s rose. A mood. #BachelorInParadiseAU — ً (@gomezquality) April 17, 2018

At this point, we feel like literally anything can happen in Paradise.

