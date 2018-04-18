News

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

The one thing you missed on last night's Bachelor In Paradise

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

In the midst of Simone creating a whirlwind of jealousy and Megan royally screwing up her relationship with Jake, you may have missed this key moment on Bachelor In Paradise last night.

Elora cuddling up to Eden. Yep, that's right.

But you're probably asking yourself the exact same questions we did.

Eden and Elora cuddle bachelor in paradise

What on earth is this Eden and Elora?! Source: Ten

We're sure Simone is beaming Elora's backed off from her man Apollo. Source: Ten

Didn't he pull a horrible prank on her the night before? Yep. And wasn't Elora totally besotted with Apollo? Yep.

However, the pair looked awfully cosy as the whole Jake-Megan-Thomas thing was going down.

At one point you can even see Eden playing with Elora's hair. What happened to friendzoning him, Elora?

Eden playing with Eloras hair Bachelor In Paradise

HELLO PLAYING OF THE HAIR. Source: Ten

And again... WHAT. Source: Ten

And, of course, Eden and Elora's cuddling didn't go unnoticed on social media.

This was our exact reaction:



Perhaps she's just gunning for a rose so she can froth over Apollo even more?



At this point, we feel like literally anything can happen in Paradise.

