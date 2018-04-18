Drama reaches new heights on Bachelor In Paradise

HOOLEY DOOLEY. Epic rejection, tantrum-fuelled threats and a love declaration in one night? Just another day in paradise.

No time to muck about - we have a suitcase of drama to unpack.

First up, WHAT ARE YOU DOING MEGAN? Flip-flopping between Thomas and Jake as some sort of weird test for Jake’s loyalty?!

Make up your dang mind!

We all should have been suss on her when she confessed that she’s only ever seen five movies in her whole life.

Who can trust someone who hasn’t seen the whole Harry Potter franchise?

She breaks Jake’s heart by telling him she smooched ol’ shaggy locks, but then she smushes it back together like Play-Doh by saying it made her realised she actually does want Jake.

Naturally, old MM has to now break Thomas’s heart. HONESTLY, THIS POOR BLOODY GUY.

He gets flown in from overseas, booted out, dragged back in, only to be rejected yet again.

Leah spends all day – and the days prior - threatening to leave to the point where the other gals are like “OK mate bye!” and not-so- subtly packing her bag and handing her passport to producers.

But what’s happening elsewhere? THE FIRST DECLARATION OF LOVE!!!!!

Ali and Grant are smitten and it’s totally fine and not at all annoying or rude that he isn’t in love with me, a random idiot sitting on a soiled carpet writing jokes.

Rachael gets a date card and canoodles with American Jarod on an island filled with men holding axes and wearing traditional garb, and drink some super strong kava.

Poor Rach must have a few annoying aunties who point at her belly and shriek ‘tick tock’ because she likes reminding us that she is 33. SO OLD, right?

The producers may well ship her off to a retirement home if she can’t make it work with Jarod.

It’s now time for the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, because we need some mojito-infused emotions to kick off the night. Despite her tantrums, Leah decides she wants to stay and tries to persuade American Jarod to devote himself to her.

He responds with “yeah nah” (I’m paraphrasing) and confirms his petals are flying towards Rachael.

Ladies are stressing as it’s time for the petals to fly…

The cute boring couples all pick their ladies of course, but what’s this? Thomas chooses Rachael!

What’s poor traveller American Jarod meant to do in this situation? His lady has been snatched!

The obvious choice would be to choose Sasha because she is fun, sweet and has great taste in earrings, so of course… he gives his rose to Leah.

You bloody twit.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram