Bachelor In Paradise star Florence shows Jake what he's missing

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence is still enjoying paradise, except it's in Bali, not Fiji.
Instagram/florencealexandras
The reality star has shared some bikini snaps from her getaway.
Instagram/florencealexandras
Just some fun in the sun.
Instagram/florencealexandras
Simone Ormesher has teased fans ahead of her Bachelor in Paradise arrival with a sexy snap of her at the beach, sure to set those hearts racing.
Instagram/SimoneOrmesher
It's not clear exactly when she'll appear on our screens, but the blonde seems very at home in tropical surroundings.
Instagram/SimoneOrmesher
Florence has already gained plenty of attention during episode one of Bachelor In Paradise and we can see why with a bod like that.
Instagram / florencealexandras
She created quite a stir on Matty J's season of the Bachelor, so we're keen to see what Leah will get up to this time in Paradise.
Instagram / leahpcosta
After being runner-up on Blake Garvey's season, some say she dodged a bullet, but we really do hope Lisa finds love in Paradise.
Instagram / lisahyde
He's got the bod but will Luke be luckier this time around at finding love?
Instagram / luke.mcleod
Keira showing off her stunning bikini body while working on that summer tan.
Instagram / keiramaguire
He's the man without a single hair out of place, and Michael certainly knows how to work his looks.
Instagram / michael.d.turnbull
If only we could all look this good getting out of a pool.
Instagram / megan.leto.marx
Hard not to be one of your favourites as the down-to-earth babe she is. We really hope Tara can find love this season.
Instagram / tarapavlovic
Fitness blogger Ali originally came third in Tim Robards' season.
Instagram / alioetjen
Exotic fire dancer Elora is sure set to bring some steam when she makes her appearance on the show.
Insagram / eloratahiti
Stop ittt... anyone that poses with their abs out while holding a pink teddy bear has already won us over.
Instagram / apollojacksonofficial
Labelled the 'princess' of Blake Garvey's season, we wonder how Laurina will cope in Paradise.
Instagram / laurinafleure
Already caught up in a love triangle between Davey and Jake, Florence is set to make a splash this season.
Instagram / florencealexandras
Fit and fab, Elora shows off her amazing body.
Instagram / eloratahiti
Someone is looking very relaxed here.
Instagram / jakeellis86
Keira Maguire sporting a cheeky booty pose.
Instagram / keiramaguire
Lisa snapped looking very sexy in her silk gown.
Instagram / lisahyde
Looking this gorgeous, surely Megan will have luck in love this season.
Instagram / megan.leto.marx
Funny guy Davey Lloyd already appears to be pretty popular with the girls.
davey_lloyd
Keira Maguire living her best life.
Instagram / keiramaguire
We don't mind watching you stretch...
Instagram / michael.d.turnbull